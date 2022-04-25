Live Updates: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst’s Predraft Press Conference

What did Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst have to say about the 2022 NFL Draft? He spoke to reporters for about 19 minutes on Monday afternoon.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst held his predraft news conference on Monday afternoon at Lambeau Field. Here was an on-the-fly rundown of what he said.

The Packers have 11 draft picks in total, including two in the first round, two in the second round and two in the fourth round to give them seven choices in the first four rounds. That should give him ample opportunities to address the team’s weaknesses, the biggest of which appears to be receiver following the trade of All-Pro Davante Adams.

Does that make this draft any more important as the Packers try to push through their 13-win wall and to a Super Bowl?

"I understand the question. Not really," Gutekunst said. "Every draft is so important to your football team. It is the lifeblood of how we build our football team. The amount of resources and energy that we put into this is reflective of that. I don’t know if it’s any different than any other year but it’s significantly important for us as we move forward. It always has been that way here."

- In his opening remarks, Gutekunst thanked the team’s medical staff, assistant coaches and scouts for their work.

- Gutekunst said receiver Sammy Watkins “still has some juice.” He’s “kind of looking at everything” in terms of adding a veteran.

- The team is almost set for the draft. Gutekunst will meet with coach Matt LaFleur for some final thoughts.

- On trades, Gutekunst said “there’s probably temptations” to move around with so many picks early in the draft.

- Fifth-year options for Rashan Gary and Darnell Savage: “Both of those players have done a nice job.” Will decide after the draft. (That deadline is the Monday after the draft.)

- On seventh-round picks, Gutekunst said special teams is a “big part” of Day 3 of the draft. Offense and defense will be a priority but special teams will be part of that consideration.

- “Every draft is so important to your football team. It’s the lifeblood” of building a team. So, its’ no different than any other year. “I’m excited about the team we’ve got coming back.”

- “The age factor is part of the equation,” Gutekunst said. A lot of players spent six years in school, taking advantage of the NCAA’s “COVID year.” There will some players who will be 25 at the start of training camp.

- “I think it’s a pretty good receiver class,” Gutekunst says. Notes how the passing game has expanded in college and high school. “These guys have been catching and throwing” for a long time.

- Gutekunst on picking receivers. Hints that bigger-school players tend to get up to speed quicker. Also notes the team’s second-round history. “You’ve got to have some pass-catchers around here,” he says in borrowing a Ted Thompson line. The draft is a long-term concern.

- Gutekunst says he doesn’t do a mock draft but he and his scouts go over “a ton of scenarios of what could happen.”

- Ted Thompson generally was patient. Gutekunst has not been. “You’ve got to be careful falling in love with players,” he said. “You have to be realistic about where you’re picking and the strength of the draft.”

- “For a while now,” Gutekunst jokes about the outside focus on receiver. There is no No. 1 receiver now, unlike past years. “We’ve got a pretty good quarterback, and that helps. There’s going to more opportunity for that young player … to come in and have some opportunities. It’s not something that we’ve had (a lot of talk about).” When Adams was drafted, Jordy Nelson and Randall Cobb were here. “I will say we’ve got some pretty good players in the building.”

- The wisdom of the veteran receivers – Cobb and Allen Lazard – will be critical. “Aaron’s going to heavily involved” in their development.