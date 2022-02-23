Live Updates: Packers GM Brian Gutekunst’s Press Conference

Aaron Rodgers, Davante Adams and the salary cap have been major topics of conversation as Green Bay Packers GM Brian Gutekunst addresses reporters for the first time this offseason.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst will hold his pre-Scouting Combine news conference at noon Wednesday at Lambeau Field. Follow along for live updates.

The plans for quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who is contemplating his future, and receiver Davante Adams, who could be kept on a franchise tag, figure to be hot topics. The team’s massive salary-cap problems, which soared to about $53 million earlier in the week before Kenny Clark’s restructured contract, will be part of the conversation, as well.

(And please pardon any typos as I typed on the fly.)

- Gutekunst “won’t go down those roads” regarding what would happen if Aaron Rodgers requested a trade. Everything centers around the quarterback, he says, in terms of the “puzzle pieces” with the salary cap.

- Gutekunst called using the franchise tag on Davante Adams a “hypothetical.” Would rather reach a “long-term deal that helps both sides.” He says Adams “could possibly” be allowed to leave in free agency.

- Does Rodgers have a deadline to decide? Gutekunst won’t touch that one. The conversation has been about “where we’re headed together.” Team is being “respectful” toward his decision-making process.

- “Last spring was a really good time” for the development of quarterback Jordan Love. Thought he made good strides during the offseason program. “I thought there was some really positive signs” throughout the year.

- Gutekunst feels “very confident” that the team can build around Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams getting new contracts. “You work around” have big contracts on good players.

- Gutekunst calls the end of last season disappointing. “To waste that opportunity, it was very difficult to walk away from that game.” Remains proud of what the team accomplished, though. Likes how the team has got more “rugged” over the years. “Those games are hard. They stick with you for a long time.”

- Doesn’t think team is missing any pieces. Team just needs to play better. That includes, but is not limited to, the play of Rodgers.

- Gutekunst on the draft class. “It will be good to see the guys live” at the Combine. Says it’s a good O-line class. Skill positions are deeper than in past. Pass rush group is deeper “than it has been in a while.” Numbers are up because so many players opted to come back for another season.

- “Those two guys had great years for us,” Gutekunst says of CB Rasul Douglas and LB De’Vondre Campbell, who will be free agents. Obviously, he didn’t comment on their status. Noted it was a great fit with Campbell, who signed in June and became an All-Pro.

- “Going through a pandemic has taught us to be prepared for just about everything,” Gutekunst said of the salary cap. But there is a light at the end of the tunnel.

- Gutekunst on his relationship with Rodgers: “I’m very appreciative” of the conversations they had throughout the season. Were more frequent this season. “I appreciate his comments” Gutekunst says of Rodgers noting that publicly. “It’s been good. We’re in a much better place.”

- The hiring of Tom Clements as QBs coach shows how the team values Rodgers’ input, Gutekunst said. “He’s an excellent football coach.” Impressed by how he’s developed quarterbacks over the years.

- Noting the team’s cap issues, Gutekunst says they’ve been planning for this for months so it’s not a really big deal, like it is to some fans/reporters.

- More on Campbell and Douglas. They wanted him before he signed with Arizona. Didn’t expect him to be available so deep into the offseason last year. “When the time came for him to make a decision, he looked at our situation and figured it was a pretty good one for him.” … He made “a world of difference” to defense. Hopeful he can be re-signed.

On Douglas, “I’d be lying” if he knew he’d come here and have five interceptions. Credits the coaches for getting him ready and putting him on the field on short notice. “Two great stories. Hopefully we’ll have a chance to get those guys back.”

- On Kenny Clark restructure: “There’ll be many more that we touch” to get to the cap. Will keep options open to create space as needed. Says that was an easy decision.

- Gutekunst says Bisaccia will have a lot of influence on special teams. Says they’ll “have to do some different things” because those issues “have dragged on” too long as a team.

- Gutekunst on using franchise tag: Would rather come to an agreement but “it is a tool to protect one of your star players.”

- To get to the cap won’t require a “fire sale” of veteran players being released. Could be a combination of restructures and some veteran cuts to get to the cap, though.

- Player interviews and medical tests are a big part of the Combine. They’ll be able to talk face-to-face to players this year. (I talked to an agent a week ago who said that was in doubt.) “I’m really looking forward to it.” Likes to see players compete at the Combine. “It’s a big part of what we do.”