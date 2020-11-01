Live Updates: Vikings at Packers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers (5-1) are hosting the Minnesota Vikings (1-5) on Sunday at Lambeau Field. Follow along all day for updates.

Final Score

Vikings 28, Packers 22

Here is our end-of-game story.

Fourth Quarter

Vikings 28, Packers 22 (2:42 remaining)

A big third-down stop by Adrian Amos gave the Packers a glimmer of hope. Finally, the offense took care of business. Aaron Rodgers somehow threw a 7-yard touchdown pass to Davante Adams, who was behind held by Pro Bowl safety Anthony Harris. Jamaal Williams was initially ruled stopped on the 2-point play but was given the conversion upon review. Malik Taylor had a 24-yard catch on third-and-10 and Jace Sternberger converted a first-and-20 with a 27-yard catch to the 7 to set up the touchdown.

Third Quarter

Vikings 28, Packers 14 (5:52 remaining)

Dalvin Cook continues to overwhelm the defenseless Packers. On third-and-9, he took a screen 50 yards for touchdown. The Vikings’ blockers cut down a couple defenders, Vernon Scott missed a tackle and it was off to the races. The Vikings have had four possessions. Cook has four touchdowns, which ties for the most by an opponent against the Packers since at least 1950, according to Stathead.com. Carolina’s DeAngelo Williams scored four touchdowns at the Packers in 2008 and Bears quarterback Bobby Douglass ran for four touchdowns at Green Bay in 1973.

Injury updates: Packers safeties Will Redmond and Vernon Scott are questionable with shoulder injuries.

Vikings 21, Packers 14 (7:58 remaining)

Finally, a defensive stop, and now the Packers are in a real danger spot. Green Bay drove to the Vikings’ 37, highlighted by a tremendous 45-yard catch by tight end Robert Tonyan on a deep ball by Rodgers. But the drive went up in flame. On first down, a jet-sweep flip to Tyler Ervin was dropped. A second-down pass to Ervin, which had no chance for success, fell incomplete. On third down, Equanimeous St. Brown couldn’t make a diving catch against Jeff Gladney. On fourth down, with the wind making a long field goal an impossibility, Rodgers bought time before throwing a jump ball to St. brown in the end zone. Safety Harrison Smith broke it up.

Vikings 21, Packers 14 (10:00 remaining)

Dalvin Cook’s third touchdown run of the day gave the Vikings the lead for the first time. Cook started the drive with a 37-yard run in which he juked defensive tackle Kingsley Keke in the hole. Pass-interference penalties on Jaire Alexander (20 yards) and Josh Jackson (in the end zone) gave the Vikings critical third-down conversions. Cook has 119 yards on 18 carries.

Injury update: The Vikings announced injured cornerback Cameron Dantzler has “full movement of his body” after being taken off the field on a stretcher in the first quarter. He was taken to a nearby hospital for further evaluation.

Second Quarter

Packers 14, Vikings 14 (31 seconds remaining)

The Packers have no answers at all for Dalvin Cook. His 1-yard touchdown run just before halftime not only tied the game but put the Vikings in good shape with the ball coming out of halftime. He’s carried 13 times for 74 yards and two touchdowns.

With Minnesota winning the toss and deferring to get the ball to open the second half, there is a slight smell of an upset brewing.

Packers 14, Vikings 7 (6:53 remaining)

Green Bay’s opening touchdown drive consumed a season-high 7:59 off the clock. This touchdown drive took 8:54 off the clock. The Packers needed 15 plays to drive 72 yards. The touchdown was a 1-yarder to Davante Adams, who motioned right before the snap but took his route to the left for an easy score against first-round cornerback Jeff Gladney. Gladney’s been beaten for both of Adams’ touchdowns and also was flagged for pass interference in the end zone on a pass to Marquez Valdes-Scantling. The Packers overcame a first-and-20 with a nice catch and run by rookie running back AJ Dillon.

First Quarter

Packers 7, Vikings 7 (29 seconds remaining)

Following a 7-yard run by AJ Dillon, Vikings rookie cornerback Cameron Dantzler is down with what might be a significant injury. Trainers quickly brought out a backboard and a stretcher came out shortly thereafter. Minnesota entered the game without two of its top corners, Mike Hughes and Holton Hill, due to injuries. After staying on the turf for a few minutes, Dantzler was wheeled off the field on the stretcher.

Packers 7, Vikings 7 (47 seconds remaining)

The Vikings blew defensive tackle Montravius Adams inside and outside linebacker Preston Smith outside, creating a huge hole for Dalvin Cook to score untouched from 21 yards. Cook dominated. On third-and-8, he took a dump-off in the flat for a gain of 13. Will Redmond’s missed tackle gave the Vikings the key first down. Cook scored on the next play. Cook had 57 of the Vikings’ 73 yards.

Packers 7, Vikings 0 (7:01 remaining)

The Packers hogged the ball for their most time-consuming drive of the season and opened the game with their seventh opening-possession score of the season. On the score, Davante Adams badly beat first-round pick Jeff Gladney for a 5-yard touchdown on third-and-4. The key play came on fourth-and-1 from the Vikings from the 25. Aaron Rodgers booted to his left. It appeared his first two reads were covered but he found tight end Jace Sternberger over the middle. His leaping catch and run gained 14 yards to the 11.

How to Watch and Listen

FOX: Kevin Burkhardt, Daryl Johnston, Pam Oliver (field reporter).

SIRIUS: 82 (Min), 133 (GB) | XM: 383 (Min), 227 (GB).

Prediction

The Packers range from 5.5- to 6-point favorites at sportsbooks. And for good reason. Aaron Rodgers lit up the Vikings’ defense in Week 1 and Minnesota’s cornerback corps has been hit hard by injuries.

The wind is a wild card. Can the Packers take advantage of Minnesota’s secondary with winds howling in excess of 25 mph and gusting to more than 40 at times? Ultimately because of the weather, this game could boil down to the running games. Minnesota’s Dalvin Cook against Green Bay’s Jamaal Williams gives the Vikings a fighting chance. But there’s a reason why one team is 5-1 and the other team is 1-5.

Packers 27, Vikings 20 (Season record: 4-2).

Inactives

David Bakhtiari is out again for the Packers. Meanwhile, in the backfield, the Packers won’t have star Aaron Jones while the Vikings will have explosive Dalvin Cook.

Kicker Mason Crosby is active on a windy day at Lambeau Field. (With pregame video.)

Pregame Reading

Five Days: Keys to the Game

Four Days: Views from Inside the Vikings

Three Days: Reasons to Worry

Two Days: X-Factors

Final Countdown: Rodgers vs. Zimmer Again