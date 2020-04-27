Love Gets No. 10; How About Rest of Draft Picks?

PackerCentral
GREEN BAY, Wis. – Quarterback Jordan Love, the Green Bay Packers’ first-round draft pick on Thursday, was given jersey No. 10. That’s the number he wore at Utah State.

Love was a lightly recruited prospect coming out Liberty High School in Bakersfield, Calif. He redshirted as a true freshman in 2016 before starting for his final two-and-a-half season. Barring an injury to starter Aaron Rodgers, Love doesn’t figure to start in 2020, either.

“It is what it is,” Love said during his introductory conference call on Thursday night. “Coming into college, my first year, you know, redshirted. You didn’t play. You’ve got to work your way into that system. You’ve got a lot of learning to do, and that’s what I’m going to do. I’m going to take that time to just be able to learn and grow as a player. And when that time comes and I’ve got to step in the game, I’ve got to make sure I’m ready for that.”

Clearly, Love was drafted to eventually replace Rodgers. When that will happen, however, is the great unknown. A lot of that will be up to Love getting himself ready.

“When I look back, and obviously this is my opinion, but the reason that back when we moved from Brett (Favre) to Aaron was because of what Aaron had done his first three years here, and that’s got to happen with Jordan,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said on Saturday.

The rest of the rookie jersey numbers are in the video atop this story.

