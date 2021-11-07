Skip to main content
    November 7, 2021
    Love Lacks Experience But Brings Element of Surprise

    No, first-time starter Jordan Love isn't a rookie but this year's rookie class of quarterbacks has struggled.
    Author:

    GREEN BAY, Wis. – While the Kansas City Chiefs are dealing with a mystery – not quite a “beautiful mystery” but a mystery nonetheless – the Green Bay Packers will go into Sunday’s game with a relatively lengthy book of knowledge on first-time starter Jordan Love.

    That could play to their advantage in their quest for an eighth consecutive win.

    While Aaron Rodgers’ absence from the offseason workouts probably added several gray hairs to coach Matt LaFleur’s goatee, there was a silver lining – one LaFleur hopes to tap into vs. the Chiefs. Love ran the offense for organized team activities and the mandatory minicamp. He didn’t just rake the No. 1 reps for those four weeks. He took almost all the reps. So, LaFleur, offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy already have a good feel for which plays suited Love’s skill-set. Now, it’s about matching what Love does best with what the Chiefs do worst.

    “I think, first things first, are how you want to attack the opponent,” Getsy explained of the game-planning process. “That’s definitely the most important thing you want to do. And then, you have to see what he does well or what he has done well and maybe lean on those things. And that’s what the week of practice is for, too. We’ll probably do more this week and probably pull some of that stuff back to what he feels great about, what he feels excited about, what we think he’ll be able to do well. But you definitely put the plan together how we’re going to attack these guys first.”

    That should give the Packers an edge. And there’s probably a chunk of LaFleur’s playbook, the pages that feature a quarterback’s athletic ability, that hasn’t been put on film.

    Then again, there is the undeniable inexperience factor. Love is in his second year but his rookie season was thrown for a huge loss due to COVID. There was no rookie camp, no offseason program, a late start to training camp, no joint practices and no preseason games. Love spent the entire year as the inactive third quarterback behind Rodgers and Tim Boyle.

    So, officially, Love isn’t a rookie. But he’s probably behind schedule as far as second-year players.

    It’s not exactly an apples-to-apples comparison but this year’s rookie class of quarterbacks has combined for 34 touchdowns vs. 40 interceptions. Among the five first-round quarterbacks, only New England’s Mac Jones has more touchdowns than interceptions and a completion rate of 60-plus percent.

    “Last year, I mean, you talk about another unique experience,” Hackett said. “I was talking with my wife about it. She’s all excited for his opportunity, and I’m going, ‘You know, he’s still a rookie.’ She keeps talking about, ‘No, he’s not.’ He’s grown a ton from Day 1 to all the things that we’ve asked him to do. The conversations are much different than they were the first year. Especially with a young quarterback coming in, there’s so much that they have to see, and to be able to go a whole year watching Aaron do it last year to now coming into this year, his growth has been a ton. Even the stuff that he did in the preseason was so huge.”

