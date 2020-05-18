If Love Has Questions, Rodgers Will Have Answers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Of mentoring a young Aaron Rodgers, Brett Favre once infamously said:

“My contract doesn’t say I have to get Aaron Rodgers ready to play. Now, hopefully, he watches me and gets something from that.”

Rodgers vowed to be a better mentor. From Matt Flynn to DeShone Kizer to Tim Boyle, Rodgers’ backups have raved about Rodgers’ willingness to dispense his experience and wisdom.

Of course, it’s worth noting the different is dynamic now following last month’s selection of Jordan Love in the first round of the draft. From Flynn to Boyle, none of those quarterbacks posed a threat to Rodgers’ mantle as the Green Bay Packers’ starting quarterback. Love not only is a threat to eventually take the starting job from Rodgers, but he’s a threat to Rodgers’ stated desire to start and finish his career with the Packers. From that standpoint, Rodgers is in the awkward position of determining how much he wants to teach his potential replacement.

Rodgers, however, said he’ll be there for Love, the 26th pick from Utah State.

“I would say the same that I’ve done with all my backup quarterbacks,” Rodgers said in a conference call on Friday. “I feel great about those relationships that I developed over the years. Many of them are still really close friends. I consider Matt Flynn a very close friend. I still have great contact with a lot of guys I played with over the years. Deshone and Manny (Wilkins) to Tim and I are really close. Brett Hundley and I keep in touch all the time. Scotty Tolzien and I talk from time to time.

“So, I’ve had great relationships over the years with those guys and I’d expect that same type of relationship with Jordan. He didn't get asked to be drafted by the Packers. He’s not to blame at all. He’s just coming in excited about his opportunity. We had a great conversation the day after the draft and I’m excited to work with him. He seems like a really good kid with a good head on his shoulders. Similar story, not heavily recruited out of college (and) kind of made his way at Utah State. We’ve had some great conversations.”

Will those conversations continue beyond the Zoom format and once the season begins? As was the case with Favre in 2005, Rodgers doesn’t face an immediate challenge from Love. However, will human nature kick in at some point for Rodgers? How much will the longtime face of the franchise will be willing to share with his potential successor, especially if it becomes clear to Rodgers that Love has the goods?

Favre, having been in Rodgers’ shoes, added some perspective last week on the “Wilde & Tausch” radio show on ESPN Wisconsin.

“I can’t tell you how many times Aaron would ask, or just tag along and watch film with me,” Favre said. “And he would ask questions like, ‘What are you looking at here? What are you thinking? Why did you check?’ Things like that. And I would certainly offer my reasons. Would I go out of my way to cultivate that relationship? Or say, ‘Hey, why don’t you come watch film with me?’ No. I’m not going to go out of my way. But if you ask, I’m not going to say no.

“I think Aaron will do the same thing. This is 15 years that Aaron has played and played unbelievably well. And I don’t see any signs of him slowing down. There’s no reason for him to fear anything. At some point, someone’s going to replace you. You know that. I think our situations are so, so similar, but there is that one big difference – they drafted this kid just months after almost making it to the Super Bowl. So, you would think they would go with an immediate need. That’s a big difference from my situation.”

Coach Matt LaFleur, whose immediate need is for Rodgers to play better in 2020 than in 2019, seemed to put the onus on Love.

“Honestly, I think that kind of gets overblown,” LaFleur said on Friday. “Jordan’s going to have the ability to learn from one of the greatest to ever play the game. And he’s just going to sit back and you learn so much by watching a guy play at such a high level. So, I don’t think it's going to be anything different than any other backup quarterback the approach they take from learning from the starter.”

Rodgers understands the comparison to Favre. They’re at about the same age (Rodgers is 36; Favre was 35 when the Packers drafted Rodgers) and same point in their careers in that they’re running out of years to win a second Super Bowl. And now, they have a hot-shot draft pick eager to blossom from student to starter. However, Rodgers and Favre are different people. What Favre did (and didn’t do) for Rodgers isn’t necessarily the same as what Rodgers will (and will not) do for Love.

“I’ve learned a lot over those years of working with Brett, things that I can bring to the relationship with Jordan and just understanding the mind-set,” Rodgers said. “I went through it as a young, 21-, 22-, 23-year-old playing with my idol as a teammate. I’ll definitely take those lessons with me. I’ve always had great relationships with my backups and always loved helping those guys out in any way. The more questions they have, the more answers I have. I really, truly embrace those relationships and it’ll be the same with Jordan.”