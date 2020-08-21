SI.com
PackerCentral
HomeNewsGame DayLive From 1265
Search

Love Scores First Victory

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In Jordan Love’s first two-minute drill, he looked like a rookie quarterback.

Also in Love’s first two-minute drill, he showed why he was a first-round draft pick. Starting at the 25-yard line with 1:03 on the clock and needing a field goal to “win,” Love committed the cardinal sin of taking a sack on the first play. Then, after a completion to receiver Reggie Begelton, he let a few seconds melt away before he called the team’s one and only timeout.

After that inauspicious start, Love got rolling. He hit tight end Jace Sternberger in stride for a first down. Then, on third-and-10, Love stepped up in the pocket and delivered a strike over the middle to receiver Darrius Shepherd at the defense’s 45. Love hurried the offense to the line and clocked the ball with 10 seconds left. Needing one more big play, he delivered at the sideline to Shepherd at the 30. Mason Crosby booted a 48-yard field goal for the win.

“That was my first kind of live go at it,” Love said after practice. “I definitely felt comfortable in there. … We had to get into field-goal range, so that’s what we did. We had the sack, called the timeout and then we had some situations where we had to get out of bounds, clock it, and we were able to get into field-goal range at the end to where Mason could come on and kick the field goal.”

It was a big moment in Love’s abbreviated development. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Love missed critical developmental time in May and June. That’s true for all rookies, of course, but it’s especially true for a quarterback, who not only has to know his job but everyone’s job.

With practices replaced by Zoom calls, Love took what he learned during the virtual offseason to the practice field with his quarterbacks coach, John Beck. Beck played for Packers coach Matt LaFleur when LaFleur was quarterbacks coach in Washington. He knows what the Packers are looking for from a footwork and fundamentals perspective.

Fortunately for Love, he’s not being asked to play right away with Aaron Rodgers entrenched as the starter. True to his word, Rodgers has helped the rookie. Every day on the practice field, Rodgers can be seen passing along a tip here and a pointer there. For his part, Love said he sits behind Rodgers in the meeting room to absorb as much information as possible.

“It was great for me being able to sit there, be in the same room as him, and just hear how he thinks about plays, and go out to practice and watch him put it together,” Love said. “It’s really awesome for me to see and take in and evaluate him and evaluate myself and just try and do my best job to learn by watching him. It’s been really good. He’s a great person and been able to help me in the quarterback room on certain things.”

Love knows he is in catch-up mode. He lost countless live reps due to the pandemic. While Beck was there to help with the fundamentals, LaFleur and quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy couldn't begin the hands-on teaching until August. All Love can do is grind away mentally and physically.

The two-minute drill was a nice reward for his work.

"Studying the playbook, trying to prepare myself to the best of my ability because once you understand and the more you understand the playbook and the plays and what’s happening on the field, the more the game slows down," Love said. "Obviously, at first, everything’s flying super-fast. Things still are flying fast. The more prepared I am every day, they start to slow down a little bit."

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 5

This quick-hitting look at Thursday's training camp practice includes practice video, plays of the day and much more.

Bill Huber

For Taylor, Coming Back Started with Comeback

Lane Taylor had to start from "literally zero" after suffering a torn bicep last season.

Bill Huber

Dillon Smashes Through ‘Big-Back Box’

Rookie running back AJ Dillon has shown he's much more than a muscle-bound bruiser.

Bill Huber

Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 4

Practice video, the injury report, plays of the day and more from Green Bay Packers training camp on Wednesday.

Bill Huber

Neither Rattlesnakes Nor Crowded Backfield Worry Williams

“I was working out on mountains with rattlesnakes and stuff like that,” Jamaal Williams said. “I do whatever I can to make myself better for my team and myself.”

Bill Huber

Workouts with Kittle Have Tonyan Poised for Big Role

The potential-packed tight end is "ready to go" following offseason surgery and another series of workouts with All-Pro George Kittle.

Bill Huber

Packers Release Two as Bradley Returns

Long snapper Hunter Bradley and outside linebacker Greg Roberts were taken off the COVID-19 list. With that, the COVID list is empty.

Bill Huber

Packers Training Camp Highlights: Practice 3

Our quick-hitting wrap-up to the day at Ray Nitschke Field includes practice video, the play of the day and much more.

Bill Huber

Burks, MVS Eager to Deliver After Injuries

While they continued to play, injuries ruined the seasons of Oren Burks and Marquez Valdes-Scantling.

Bill Huber

Turner on Social Justice: ‘I’m Never Going to Give Up Hope’

“Obviously, the end goal is to eliminate all of these foul and tragic things that happen on a regular basis in this country. But it’s been 600 years and it seems like we’ve made no strides forward.”

Bill Huber