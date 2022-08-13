Love Throws Three Interceptions as Packers Lose to 49ers

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last season, Jordan Love had as many turnovers as Aaron Rodgers despite playing 852 fewer snaps.

Getting the start in the Green Bay Packers’ preseason opener on Friday night at the San Francisco 49ers, Love threw three interceptions in the first half. Those were the big plays in a 28-21 loss.

Green Bay took a 21-20 lead early in the fourth quarter on No. 3 quarterback Danny Etling’s 22-yard touchdown pass to second-year receiver Amari Rodgers. Rodgers caught a quick pass into the flat, avoided one defender at the 20 and stayed on his feet and inbounds after being hit by safety Taylor Hawkins at the 4. Dexter Williams, in his first carry in his second tour with Green Bay, turned a 5-yard run into a gain of 25 to kick-start the drive.

San Francisco answered. Brock Purdy’s touchdown pass to tight end Tanner Hudson put the Niners on top, and Purdy’s completion to KeeSean Johnson tacked on two points to make it 28-21 with 7:58 remaining.

Green Bay couldn’t answer, with the 49ers stuffing a fourth-and-1 sneak by Etling. San Francisco drained the rest of the clock.

The turnovers weren’t all Love’s fault but he wasn’t without blame, either. His first interception was a bit high and whistled through the hands of tight end Tyler Davis. While not pinpoint perfect, it should have been caught. One play later, the 49ers were in the end zone with a 10-7 lead.

The second interception should have been a relatively easily pitch-and-catch on third down but instead was thrown high and behind rookie receiver Romeo Doubs. Doubs almost made a spectacular catch but lost the ball on the way to the turf. The third didn’t have a prayer of getting to receiver Amari Rodgers on third down. The Green Bay defense gave only a field goal following those two giveaways.

“Those are three unfortunate interceptions,” coach Matt LaFleur said during a halftime interview with the Packers TV Network. “We had basically two drops and, on the other one, we had two receivers run the wrong routes. So, I thought there was a lot of good. He moved the ball, he pushed the ball down the field.

“Yeah, sure, there were a couple throws he’s like to have back, but I thought all in all, it was a solid day. I loved his command and his poise in the pocket.”

The Packers took a 7-3 lead on a 33-yard touchdown pass to Romeo Doubs. On fourth-and-2, the 49ers blitzed, right guard Jake Hanson and right tackle Royce Newman picked it up, and Love threw a strike to the rookie receiver.

The 49ers raced to a 17-7 lead on a pair of big plays – a 76-yard touchdown catch by Danny Gray, one of the fastest players at this year’s Scouting Combine, and a 39-yard touchdown catch by Ray-Ray McCloud, when cornerback Rico Gafford stumbled to the turf.

Love’s three interceptions came in consecutive series and all on San Francisco’s end of the field. That dubious streak ended just before halftime when Love’s back-shoulder throw turned into a 33-yard touchdown to former Wisconsin receiver Danny Davis.

“That was a great play by Jordan and Danny,” LaFleur said. “Danny made the adjustment, made a great run after the catch. He’s a guy, he’s kind of unassuming, but he’s always there making play after play after play. He certainly doesn’t lack confidence, either.”

The stats were the equivalent of empty calories. The Packers outgained the 49ers 437-328 but the three giveaways were killer. On top of that, on his first series, Etling pushed the ball inside the 49ers’ 10-yard line but Gabe Brkic missed a chip-shot field goal.

A big week awaits. The Packers will host the New Orleans Saints for joint practices on Tuesday and Wednesday before they play next Friday night at Lambeau Field. Those practices against the Saints will be the final two practices open to fans.