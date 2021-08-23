Love Will Return To Practice Monday

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After missing a week’s worth of critical reps, quarterback Jordan Love will practice as the Green Bay Packers return to the practice field on Monday.

“He should be going today,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

On Sunday, LaFleur said the plan was for Love to throw during individual drills on Monday and then potentially progress to 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday. If all goes well, he'd be back in the saddle for the preseason finale at Buffalo on Saturday.

Love suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half of the preseason opener against Houston last Saturday. Not only did he miss the end of that game but the joint practices against the New York Jets on Wednesday and Thursday and the game against the Jets on Saturday. Kurt Benkert played all but the final series against New York.

“He threw with our trainers every day,” LaFleur said on Sunday. “It’s just trying to get the volume up, trying to get the velocity up (and the) distance just to see how he feels.”

Had Love played the expected three quarters against Houston and again against New York, he would be up to six quarters of action. Instead, he’s played in only two quarters. That’s a setback not only for his development but the team’s quest to determine whether he’s capable of replacing Aaron Rodgers, if necessary, next season.

While Love wasn’t spectacular against Houston and LaFleur wanted Love to cut it loose, the coaches were mostly happy with his long-awaited debut.

“One of the biggest focuses we’ve had this camp has been just his tempo of his footwork and matching it to the rhythm of each throw,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said a day after that game. “Throughout camp, he’s had really good moments and not-so-good moments of that, getting a good base, going through your progression with your hitches, letting your feet take you through your progression. I thought last night, almost all of them, he did a really nice job. That was good to see. When the lights came on, he didn’t lose that, because that’s been a big emphasis of ours.

“There was a couple of them, there was one he threw a flat route to (running back Kylin Hill), they covered our primary progression, and we’d just love to see him use his hitches and get back across the field and find the completion. Just stuff like that. If we can continue to get him to let his feet do the talking and the thinking and going through progressions, that’s been a big area of emphasis for him. Most of the time it showed up really well but he’s not where we need him to be yet.”