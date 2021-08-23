August 23, 2021
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGame DayInjuriesGamblingSI.com
Search
Publish date:

Love Will Return To Practice Monday

After missing a week's worth of critical reps with a shoulder injury, Green Bay Packers QB Jordan Love will get back to work on Monday.
Author:

GREEN BAY, Wis. – After missing a week’s worth of critical reps, quarterback Jordan Love will practice as the Green Bay Packers return to the practice field on Monday.

“He should be going today,” coach Matt LaFleur said before practice.

On Sunday, LaFleur said the plan was for Love to throw during individual drills on Monday and then potentially progress to 11-on-11 drills on Tuesday. If all goes well, he'd be back in the saddle for the preseason finale at Buffalo on Saturday.

Love suffered a shoulder injury late in the first half of the preseason opener against Houston last Saturday. Not only did he miss the end of that game but the joint practices against the New York Jets on Wednesday and Thursday and the game against the Jets on Saturday. Kurt Benkert played all but the final series against New York.

RECOMMENDED ARTICLES

Mike_Smith_Packers_OLB_ZaDarius_Smith_Ne-6122d041c715a2684b4d50cf_1_Aug_22_2021_22_33_46_poster
Play
News

Za’Darius Smith ‘Potentially’ Could Miss Opener

Za'Darius Smith has practiced just once during training camp due to a back injury. He returned last week, only to miss the joint practices and second preseason game.

USATSI_16605038(1)
Play
News

QB3 or Not QB3, That Is the Question

After an intriguing but flawed performance vs. the Jets, the Packers' decision with Kurt Benkert will have short- and potentially long-term ramifications.

Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_on_Fans_Doing-6121ae22c398f967360d914e_1_Aug_22_2021_1_56_51_poster
Play
News

LaFleur: Stop Doing ‘Wave’ When Offense Has Ball

Fans at Lambeau Field have done "The Wave" with the offense on the field during each of the first two preseason games.

“He threw with our trainers every day,” LaFleur said on Sunday. “It’s just trying to get the volume up, trying to get the velocity up (and the) distance just to see how he feels.”

Had Love played the expected three quarters against Houston and again against New York, he would be up to six quarters of action. Instead, he’s played in only two quarters. That’s a setback not only for his development but the team’s quest to determine whether he’s capable of replacing Aaron Rodgers, if necessary, next season.

While Love wasn’t spectacular against Houston and LaFleur wanted Love to cut it loose, the coaches were mostly happy with his long-awaited debut.

“One of the biggest focuses we’ve had this camp has been just his tempo of his footwork and matching it to the rhythm of each throw,” quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy said a day after that game. “Throughout camp, he’s had really good moments and not-so-good moments of that, getting a good base, going through your progression with your hitches, letting your feet take you through your progression. I thought last night, almost all of them, he did a really nice job. That was good to see. When the lights came on, he didn’t lose that, because that’s been a big emphasis of ours.

“There was a couple of them, there was one he threw a flat route to (running back Kylin Hill), they covered our primary progression, and we’d just love to see him use his hitches and get back across the field and find the completion. Just stuff like that. If we can continue to get him to let his feet do the talking and the thinking and going through progressions, that’s been a big area of emphasis for him. Most of the time it showed up really well but he’s not where we need him to be yet.”

USATSI_16573518
News

Love Will Return To Practice Monday

Packers_DBs_Coach_Jerry_Gray_on_Isaac_Yi-6123ce2fc715a2684b4d52d1_1_Aug_23_2021_16_39_21_poster
News

Time Not on Yiadom’s Side In Crowded Cornerback Group

USATSI_16565643
News

Rodgers, Adams Top 10; Bakhtiari Top OT in NFL Network Top 100

Packers_DT_TJ_Slaton_on_Sack_vs_Jets-612314de5ea20121cbd100ba_1_Aug_23_2021_3_28_33_poster
News

Packers Might Have Big Steal With Slaton

Mike_Smith_Packers_OLB_ZaDarius_Smith_Ne-6122d041c715a2684b4d50cf_1_Aug_22_2021_22_33_46_poster
News

Za’Darius Smith ‘Potentially’ Could Miss Opener

USATSI_16605038(1)
News

QB3 or Not QB3, That Is the Question

Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_on_Fans_Doing-6121ae22c398f967360d914e_1_Aug_22_2021_1_56_51_poster
News

LaFleur: Stop Doing ‘Wave’ When Offense Has Ball

Packers_QB_Kurt_Benkert_on_Conversations-6121a6bc42a692353ebba89d_1_Aug_22_2021_1_26_57_poster
Game Day

Benkert Touchdown Caps Chaos-Filled Drive That Almost ‘Went To Crap’

Packers_Coach_Matt_LaFleur_on_Kylin_Hill-6121a2ae42a692353ebba89b_1_Aug_22_2021_1_06_21_poster
Game Day

Touchdown-Scoring Hill Finds ‘Daily Motivation’ in Being Pick No. 256