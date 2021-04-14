Make Your Packers Pick in 25-Man Mock Draft Poll

I made the pick for the Packers in the SI.com team publishers mock draft on Tuesday. Who would you have picked? Vote in our 25-man list of best available players.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – On Tuesday, the SI.com/FanNation team of NFL publishers conducted a mock draft, which we’ll publish at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

When I was on the clock, there were plenty of tantalizing options to fill needs.

Want a receiver to pair with Davante Adams? Minnesota receiver Rashod Bateman and Florida slot Kadarius Toney were available.

Want to finally get an impact off-the-ball linebacker? Missouri’s Nick Bolton and Kentucky’s Jamin Davis were on the board.

Want a defensive lineman to pair with Kenny Clark? The best player in a weak class, Alabama’s Christian Barmore, fell into my lap.

Want a center to replace All-Pro Corey Linsley? Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey, Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz and Alabama’s Landon Dickerson were available.

The cornerback and offensive line classes were pretty well picked over, with six and five prospects, respectively, off the board. However, depth remained in what general manager Brian Gutekunst called the best groups in the draft. Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield and Texas’ Samuel Cosmi look like potential starting offensive tackles, and Georgia’s Eric Stokes and Kentucky’s Kelvin Joseph are quality cover guys.

Below is a lengthy list of the best available players. This list is based on NFL.com Daniel Jeremiah’s top-50 list. Of that group, 22 had not been selected. (Note: The aforementioned Humphrey, Cosmi and Stokes didn’t crack Jeremiah’s Top 50 but were included in the poll to extend the list to 25 players.)

Make your vote; you’ll see who I picked on Wednesday.