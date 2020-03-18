PackerCentral
Top Stories
Game Day
News

Martinez ‘Honored to Wear the Green and Gold’

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Linebacker Blake Martinez, who agree to a three-year contract with the New York Giants in free agency, big goodbye to the Green Bay Packers.

“I want to say thank you to Green Bay as a whole the @packers, the fans, and my teammates/coaches for giving me the opportunity to start and live out my dream of playing in the NFL!” Martinez said as part of a post on his Instagram account. “I wouldn’t be where I am today without your help and kindness throughout these last four years! I was so honored to wear the green and gold and will always have a place in my heart for Green Bay!”

View this post on Instagram

I want to say thank you to Green Bay as a whole the @packers , the fans, and my teammates/coaches for giving me the opportunity to start and live out my dream of playing in the NFL! I wouldn’t be where I am today with out your help and kindness throughout these last four years! I was so honored to wear the green and gold and will always have a place in my heart for Green Bay! I was a 4th round draft pick that didn’t know what to expect but so many leaders/coaches on this team helped me whenever I asked for it and the fans welcomed me with open arms! I put it all out on the line for this team and community and you guys made it easy with your overwhelming support everyday before practice, game, and coming into the facility! I’m truly blessed to have been able to say I played for such an historic franchise and I can’t thank everyone enough for all the help! So excited for the future and I hope to come play at Lambeau again soon!

A post shared by Blake Martinez (@blake_martinez50) on

Martinez agreed to a three-year deal worth $$30 million late Monday night. The Packers, having added veteran Christian Kirksey earlier in the day and with a desire to get faster in the middle, let him go without a fight.

For now, the loss of Martinez might get the Packers a fourth-round compensatory pick in the 2021 draft.

After leading the NFL in tackles in 2017 and ranking second in 2008, Martinez finished second in the league with a career-high 155 tackles in 2019. The coaches’ count was a record 201. He did it while playing the second half of the season with a broken hand. He added three sacks, five tackles for losses, one forced fumble and a key interception in the come-from-behind win at Detroit. Over the last four seasons, Martinez’s 512 tackles trails only Bobby Wagner’s 597. In the 2016 draft class, Martinez has 103 more tackles than anyone else.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Packers Extend Deadline to Pay for Tickets

Ticket-holders will receive a refund for any games that are canceled.

Bill Huber

Free-Agent Receivers Find Ice-Cold Market

The Green Bay Packers need a receiver, a position group in which only two players have changed teams.

Bill Huber

With Brady in Tampa Bay, it will be Rodgers vs. Brady III

Tom Brady, who led the New England Patriots to six Super Bowl wins, has decided to play the 2020 season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Bill Huber

Packers Lose Coveted Linebacker Littleton to Raiders

The top linebacker in free agency, and a top target for the Packers, agreed to a three-year, $36 million contract.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

UPDATE 9: The Packer Central Top 60 Free Agents

Free agency started on Monday, though signings can't become official until 3 p.m. Wednesday. This list was updated at 7 a.m. Wednesday.

Bill Huber

Door Closed in Green Bay, Fackrell Takes Giant Leap

Kyler Fackrell's 10.5-sack season meant nothing last offseason, with the additions of Za'Darius Smith, Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.

Bill Huber

Bulaga Charges to Los Angeles

The longtime starting right tackle reportedly has agreed to a three-year, $30 million free-agent contract with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Bill Huber

Packers Hall of Fame Postpones Induction Because of COVID-19

Charles Woodson and Al Harris were selected to form its 50th class.

Bill Huber

Packers Retain All Five Exclusive-Rights Free Agents

Allen Lazard, Jake Kumerow, Chandon Sullivan, Tyler Lancaster and Robert Tonyan will be back.

Bill Huber

Two-Year Deals for Kirksey, Wagner

Here are the details on contracts for linebacker Christian Kirksey and right tackle Rick Wagner.

Bill Huber