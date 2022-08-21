Micah Abernathy Makes Most of Opportunities

As Mark Twain said, there are “lies, damned lies and statistics.” That phrase would describe Jordan Love’s performance in the Green Bay Packers preseason victory over the New Orleans Saints on Friday night.

Love’s stat line was as dreary as the weather for a big chunk of the game. He completed only 12-of-24 passes for 113 yards overall, and just 3-of-8 passes for 20 yards after halftime.

But Love was victimized by five drops, including deep balls to Romeo Doubs and Samori Toure that likely would have pushed his yardage total over 200 yards. Obviously, 17-of-24 for 200 yards changes the narrative.

“I’ve gotten more comfortable being decisive and being able to let it rip and not kind of waiting and being hesitant for a play to open up,” Love said. “I think it just comes from being comfortable with the offense, understanding where the receiver’s going to be, what plays are good vs. certain coverages and continuing to be decisive. I think I’ve definitely been taking some steps in that direction.”

Love threw three interceptions last week – two of which were partially his fault – but wasn’t close to turning over the ball against the Saints. One play stood out.

On Green Bay’s opening drive, Love faced a third-and-goal from the 6. For a brief second, it appeared he sensed a lane to run. When that closed, he extended the play to his left. With nowhere to go, he considered trying to run to the right but the Saints had that escape route cut off. So, Love threw a pass that only running back Patrick Taylor could catch. Taylor was out of bounds and the Packers had to settle for a field goal. Still, it was a veteran move to not try to make something out of nothing.

“I thought there was a lot of good,” coach Matt LaFleur said. “I know the numbers don’t necessarily reflect probably how I feel. I saw a guy that was not only making some off-schedule plays, running around, there were a couple of times we weren’t great in protection and he stood in the pocket and was throwing on rhythm.

"I thought the ball he threw to Doubs that was a 20-something-yard completion on our sideline, I thought that was a tough read and the outermost receiver wasn’t really quite out of the area yet, so it was a cloudy read. He hit (Juwann) Winfree on a high cross, he hit a couple of high crosses for big explosive gains. And then on the keeper that he threw to Samori down the sidelines, that ball has to be caught. Unfortunately again, we had too many drops.”

