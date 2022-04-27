Mock Draft Roundup 8.0: Draft Eve Mocks Like Dotson, Burks

The 2022 NFL Draft kicks off on Thursday night. Who will the Green Bay Packers select at No. 22 and No. 28?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – It’s the two-minute drill for NFL mock drafts.

Pro Football Focus published two mocks on Wednesday. The writers picked the same offensive tackle but different receivers in the first round for the Green Bay Packers.

In Mike Renner’s mock, towering USC receiver Drake London was the pick at No. 22.

“London gets a mini-fall here, with few clean fits after the early run on the position combined with his ankle injury and lack of pre-draft testing,” Renner wrote. “He fits the Packers' size mold and immediately brings the best catch radius in the draft to Aaron Rodgers.”

In Doug Kyed’s mock, he waited until No. 28 to take Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

“The Packers need a young wide receiver after trading away Davante Adams,” Kyed wrote, “and they land one in Dotson, who is slightly undersized at 5-foot-11, 181 pounds but has legit speed with a 4.43-second 40-yard dash and special traits that earned him an 87.5 overall PFF grade in 2021.”

NFL Draft Bible: One Round

At SI.com’s NFL Draft Bible, Lorenz Leinweber packaged No. 22 of the first round and No. 59 of the second round to move up to No. 17. With that pick, he selected Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

“Green Bay can make use of their large stock of premium picks to move up and secure their preferred player,” Leinweber wrote. “Burks fits the size profile that the Packers have valued in the past and the kind of run after catch ability that coach Matt LaFleur is desperate to have in his offense.”

No. 28 was used on an outside linebacker.

The 33rd Team: One Round

The 33rd Team, the site started by former GM Mike Tannenbaum, conducted a “What We Think Will Happen” mock draft. Green Bay wound up with a pair of Penn State players, led by receiver Jahan Watson at No. 22 overall.

“Rodgers finally gets a first-round receiver,” is the synopsis. Interestingly, Chris Olave was taken 27th and Treylon Burks went 29th.

The 28th selection was used on a Penn State defender.

Yahoo’s Eric Edholm: One Round

While The 33rd Team doubled up on Penn State players, Yahoo’s Eric Edholm took a pair of Georgia Bulldogs. With the second of those picks, No. 28 overall, Edholm went with Georgia receiver George Pickens.

“It might be a 50-50 proposition that the Packers take a receiver in the first,” Edholm wrote. “We certainly didn't lock this pick in without considering other options. If the Packers are comfortable with Pickens' character, this would not be a reach. He has the body type and vertical prowess to become a star in Green Bay. Can it happen during Aaron Rodgers' window? Remember, Davante Adams looked lost for a few years before breaking out.”

NFL.com’s Charles Davis: One Round

NFL.com’s Charles Davis used the 22nd pick on Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

“The record shows that it's been 20 years since the Packers drafted a receiver in Round 1, suggesting they will pass on the chance to select a target for Aaron Rodgers with either of their first-round picks this year,” he wrote. “But the ability to add a player who can do exactly what Packers head coach Matt LaFleur wants -- that is to say, "Take the top off a defense" -- denotes a change in course.”

At No. 28, Green Bay got the outside linebacker to join Preston Smith and Rashan Gary.

Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk did his one and only mock draft. “I don’t care if any of the picks are right. I don’t care if you call it the ‘worst mock draft ever,” he said.

At No. 22, Florio went with Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. “They need a new No. 1 receiver, desperately. Don’t be stunned if they trade up to get him or someone else,” Florio reasoned. At No. 28, the other pick was used on a right tackle.

Washington Post: One Round

Longtime NFL writer Mark Maske predicts an “unpredictable first round” with his second and final mock. Just like his first mock, Green Bay wound up with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22.

“The Packers, after trading Davante Adams, have to use one of their first-rounders on a wide receiver,” Maske wrote. “Quarterback Aaron Rodgers undoubtedly would be pleased with such a move — unless the Packers instead trade for a veteran wideout.”

Arguably the best linebacker in the draft fell in their lap at No. 28, no different than his first mock.

CBS Sports: One Round

CBS’s Chris Trapasso said “this draft is riddled with more uncertainty than ever.” What is certain is Green Bay’s need at receiver, which he handled with Penn State’s Jahan Watson at No. 22.

“Dotson is the exact type of receiver who'll thrive in Green Bay with Rodgers because of his crisp route-running,” he wrote.

No. 28 was used on a linebacker to pair with All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell.

USA Today: One Round

USA Today’s Nate Davis, who said there will be “plot twists” on Thursday, went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22.

“You wonder if a team that hasn't taken a wideout in Round 1 since 2002 (Javon Walker) might try to bundle some of its early picks – the Pack have two firsts and two seconds – in a bid to get Garrett Wilson, Jameson Williams, Drake London or Chris Olave,” Davis wrote. “But Burks might have to be the guy if the board falls this way, and that might be fine. Perhaps 4.55-second 40 speed is unremarkable for his position, but the momentum it generates for a 6-2, 225-pounder who's been compared to Samuel could be distinctive. Like any rookie, Burks would have to earn QB Aaron Rodgers' hard-to-gain trust, but that process could be facilitated by what he can do after the catch with some easy touches. Burks averaged more than 16 yards per reception in each of his three seasons with the Razorbacks, and he has 18 TDs among his past 117 grabs.”

At No. 28 was one of the Big Ten’s rough-and-tumble pass rushers.

At No. 22 in Benjamin Robinson’s mock for Football Outsiders, it was another vote for Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson.

“The Packers drafting a wide receiver in Round 1? Did hell freeze over or just Lambeau Field?” Robinson wrote. “With the loss of Davante Adams, Equanimeous St. Brown, and Marquez Valdez-Scantling and despite the addition of Sammy Watkins, the wide receiver cupboard in Green Bay is relatively bare. Dotson is the type of player that could be deployed all over the field in Matt LaFleur’s post-Davante Adams offensive system. The Packers’ 2022 hopes and beyond depend on it!”

The Packers had success with Georgia cornerback in the first round last year. It’s back to Georgia at No. 28.