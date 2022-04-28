Mock Draft Roundup 9.0: Creator of Top Mock Forecasts No First-Round Receiver

The start of the 2022 NFL Draft is just hours away. Here is a sampling of some of the latest first-round mock drafts.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Last year, Josh Norris of The Underdog Network produced the highest-scoring mock draft in the history of scoring mock drafts. He got half of the 32 picks right, including cornerback Eric Stokes to the Green Bay Packers.

So, what did he do for an encore with the 2022 NFL Draft starting on Thursday night?

For one, he didn’t give the Packers a receiver. Or provide any help to Aaron Rodgers.

Both of Norris’ picks were given to the defense. That includes No. 22 overall, which he used on Houston’s Logan Hall.

“I know we all want to force receiver, but there is a growing buzz that Hall will be selected by one of these teams at the end of Round 1,” Norris wrote. “Pass rush juice is needed after the loss of Za’Darius Smith even if the two don’t play the same position.”

Hall is an interesting prospect. He’s a ‘tweener – perhaps not quite big enough for full-time defensive line duty, perhaps not quite athletic enough to be a full-time outside linebacker.

After recording only 1.5 sacks his first three seasons, he produced 6.5 sacks and 13.5 tackles for losses as a senior. He played up and down the line of scrimmage. “(Hall’s) unique in the fact that he can play every position on the defensive line,” defensive coordinator Doug Belk told The Daily Cougar. Hall will do the same in the NFL.

More “pass rush juice” was delivered at No. 28.

Kevin Hanson, Sports Illustrated

Who’s going to produce all those quick-hitting yards that Davante Adams generated over the years? That would be Arkansas’ Treylon Burks, who was the pick at No. 22 by Sports Illustrated draft guru Kevin Hanson.

“The last time Green Bay drafted a first-round wide receiver (Javon Walker, 2002), Aaron Rodgers was getting ready for his freshman year at Butte Community College,” Hanson wrote. “To be fair, the Packers have had tremendous success finding talented second-round receivers—Davante Adams, Jordy Nelson, Randall Cobb, Greg Jennings, etc.”

At No. 28, Hanson went with an offensive tackle who has become a trendy first-round choice.

Ric Serritella, NFL Draft Bible

In his final mock, the founder of NFL Draft Bible went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22.

“It’s all-in on Aaron Rodgers, which meant they could no longer afford to keep Davante Adams (Raiders); help wanted,” he wrote.

At No. 28, the pick was an offensive lineman, a selection that likely would cement Elgton Jenkins’ move to right tackle once he’s healthy.

Rob Rang, Fox Sports

Rob Rang of FoxSports.com went with towering USC receiver Drake London with the 22nd pick. He had 88 receptions in just eight games last season before suffering a broken ankle.

“To be clear, London is not in the same class as Davante Adams when it comes to route-running,” Rang wrote. “However, he is spectacular with the ball in the air, using his size, physicality and body control to dominate in the red zone. Pairing him with a quarterback with Aaron Rodgers’ uncanny accuracy at this point in the draft is almost like stealing.”

Three of the Big Ten’s terrific outside linebacker candidates went in the 20s, including the one picked by Rang at No. 28.

Shane Hallam, Draft Countdown (Seven Rounds)

Here’s another mock draft without a first-round receiver. In a first-round surprise at No. 22, it was Tulsa offensive tackle Tyler Smith.

Smith started 21 games at left tackle during his final two seasons. In PFF’s pass-blocking efficiency, he ranked sixth and allowed two sacks. According to Sports Info Solutions, he was flagged 12 times for holding.

The receiver came at No. 53 with North Dakota State’s Christian Watson, the tall, athletic, potential-packed wideout whose father (Tim Watson) was drafted by the Packers. Hallam delivered another receiver in the fifth round, Mississippi’s Braylon Sanders. In four-plus seasons, he caught 69 passes for 1,453 yards (21.1 average) and 10 touchdowns.

Eric Galko, Director of Player Personnel for Shrine Bowl

Galko posted his mock on Twitter. He went all-defense with Georgia linebacker Quay Walker at No. 22 and Penn State edge Arnold Ebiketie at No. 28.

Thor Nystrom, NBC Sports Edge (Two Rounds)

In Thor Nystrom’s two-round mock, the Packers went receiver and linebacker in the first round and offensive tackle and defensive tackle in the second. The receiver was Penn State’s Jahan Dotson.

“The Packers desperately need a receiver and have plenty of draft capital but might be in a weird spot if they’re stuck at 1.22 since it’s unlikely that any of the class’s top-four receivers will fall there,” Nystrom wrote. “If not, I assume Green Bay would prefer Dotson or Christian Watson to Treylon Burks. At this juncture, Burks is more of a manufactured-touch short-area guy, and Green Bay needs a guy who can reliably create separation and make plays in the intermediate and deep areas.”

Kyle Crabbs, The Draft Network

Kyle Crabbs cast a vote for Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22 and an ultra-athletic edge rusher at No. 28.

Frankie Taddeo, Sports Illustrated (Betting Odds-Based)

Frankie Taddeo combined Las Vegas over/unders on individual prospects with team needs to create a unique mock draft. At No. 22, Taddeo went with Arkansas’ Treylon Burks. The Packers need a receiver – receiver is the overwhelming favorite to be the team’s first pick – and Burks’ over/under draft slot is 22.5.

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL.com

Here is what we wrote about Jeremiah's mock draft.

