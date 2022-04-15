Mock Draft Roundup: Packers Land Two Receivers, Quarterback in CBS Mock

With the start of the 2022 NFL Draft just 13 days away, here are 10 mock drafts for your weekend entertainment.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The 2022 NFL Draft will begin on Thursday, April 28, with the Green Bay Packers possessing a pair of first-round picks. Who will the Packers take with those selections? Here is a look at a several mocks drafts.

CBS Sports Mock Draft: Seven Rounds

Josh Edwards’ seven-round mock checked off most of the boxes.

With five receivers gone in the first 20 picks, Edwards grabbed Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson with the 22nd pick. Next, at No. 28, he went with Central Michigan’s Bernhard Raimann to fill the void created by the release of Billy Turner.

“Elgton Jenkins has done everything for the Green Bay offensive line since he arrived. He is a stud,” Edwards wrote. “While I agree he could play right tackle, I would rather he stay inside where he has spent the majority of his career and bring in a prospect like Raimann to play on the opposite end of David Bakhtiari.”

In the second round, the Packers wound up with a playmaking tight end and a potential-packed outside linebacker. In the third round, the pick was a receiver with a polar-opposite skill-set to Dotson.

The second of the fourth-round picks would surely be the talk of Day 3 of the draft. Edwards went with Western Kentucky quarterback Bailey Zappe. Zappe started 50 games for the Hilltoppers, finishing his career with 15,971 passing yards and 140 touchdowns vs. 50 interceptions.

Zappe doesn’t have the biggest of arms but he works the full field. According to Pro Football Focus, he ranked first in the nation in deep yards and third in screen yards. He benefitted from superb protection and in facing subpar competition. He’d be a good fit for coach Matt LaFleur’s scheme and would be in place should the Packers ultimately trade Jordan Love.

NFL.com Mock Draft: One Round

In a first-round mock in which the top five receivers were off the board, Adam Rank went with Penn State’s Jahan Dotson at No. 22.

“I mean, there is a Matt Corral joke that just writes itself here, but I’m not about to take the easy way out,” Rank wrote in noting the Ole Miss quarterback was on the board. “But here’s the deal: You have to draft a wide receiver. Even if Aaron Rodgers is intent on ignoring him and giving Allen Lazard and Sammy Watkins 500 targets each this season, you have to make this move. And if I’m being honest, Dotson likely ends up being a really good player. Once Rodgers leaves next season.”

Apparently, the lineman he took at No. 28 will be blocking for Jordan Love next year.

USA Today’s Draft Wire Mock Draft:Three Rounds

In a three-round mock, USA Today’s Luke Easterling started with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22.

“After trading away Davante Adams, the least the Packers can do for Aaron Rodgers is spend one of the picks they got on another explosive pass-catcher to help replace him,” Easterling wrote. “Burks has a fantastic blend of size, athleticism and physicality that would make him Aaron Rodgers’ new favorite target.”

Pick No. 28 was used on an undersized but athletic linebacker to pair with De’Vondre Campbell.

In the second round, the 53rd overall selection was spent on Colorado State’s prolific tight end, Trey McBride. He caught 90 passes last season in earning All-American accolades. With Robert Tonyan back on a one-year contract, he’d give Aaron Rodgers another target now with the potential to take over as the No. 1 tight end next season.

No. 59 of the second round was spent on an offensive lineman with tackle-guard versatility, and No. 92 of the third round provided the outside linebacker the Packers need to improve the depth behind Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

Fox Sports Mock Draft: One Round

In a first-round mock, Jason McIntyre went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22.

“Burks isn’t quite in the Deebo Samuel mold, but in this draft, there might not be anyone closer,” he wrote. “This selection will be a receiver because the Packers cannot go into the season with Allen Lazard, Randall Cobb and Amari Rodgers as their top pass-catchers.”

At No. 28, McIntyre went with an outside linebacker. In an excellent note, he pointed out that Green Bay’s pressure percentage dipped from 15th in 2020 to 27th in 2021, when the Packers had only Rashan Gary and Preston Smith.

USA Today Mock Draft: One Round

In a first-round mock, Nate Davis double-dipped at receiver. The second of those was Western Michigan’s Skyy Davis, the undersized (perhaps to the extent of not being on Green Bay’s draft board) slot threat.

“Yep, we're doubling down on receivers for a franchise that hasn't taken one in Round 1 in two decades,” Davis wrote. “Moore (95 catches for 1,292 yards and 10 TDs in 2021) is a quick, shifty type who can operate out wide or from the slot and broke an FBS-high 26 tackles last season. … Given Allen Lazard's inconsistency, Randall Cobb's decline – both are free agents next year – and Amari Rodgers' lack of impact (4 receptions) as a rookie, GM Brian Gutekunst might be wise to continue throwing resources at this critical position.”

In a two-round mock authored by Joe Broback, the Packers grabbed Utah linebacker Devin Lloyd at No. 22.

“I’m already imagining the boos that would reign down with this pick,” Broback wrote. “Green Bay traded away Davante Adams, so nearly everyone in that fan base expects a wide receiver to be selected first. Once the frustration dies down, Packers fans would realize that Devin Lloyd is an uber-productive and talented player who can step in and win a starting job immediately. They also have another first-round pick to take a receiver.”

Broback traded away a 2023 third-round pick to move up to No. 26 of the first round, where he selected Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

“Aaron Rodgers would probably still like more help even with this pick, but adding Burks gives him something to work with for now,” reads a snippet of the analysis.

Round 2 included a trade and the selections of a tight end and guard.

A first-round mock at Pro Football Network would probably result in general manager Brian Gutekunst doing cartwheels and backflips into the media auditorium.

Establish the Run Mock Draft: One Round

Evan Silva produced his first mock draft. With No. 22, he went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

“Can inherit some of Davante Adams’ old screen-game and back-shoulder targets,” Silva wrote.

The 28th selection bolstered the defense with a sidekick for All-Pro De’Vondre Campbell.

The Athletic Mock Draft: Seven Rounds

Packer Central All-Packers Mock Draft: Seven Rounds