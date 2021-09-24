September 24, 2021
Montgomery Returns After Bout with COVID

Green Bay Packers defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery was talking to his television screen while watching Monday's game against Detroit.
GREEN BAY, Wis. – After testing positive for COVID-19, Green Bay Packers assistant coach Jerry Montgomery was sent from the sideline to his bedroom.

In the days leading to Monday night’s game against the Detroit Lions, Montgomery coached his defensive linemen via Zoom. With quality-control coach Wendel Davis handling the on-the-field instruction, that worked out OK. The game itself, however, was a frustrating ordeal.

“There’s nothing I could do or say to help them,” Montgomery said on Thursday afternoon. “I was nervous sitting at home, hands sweating, watching it by myself, yelling by myself, talking to the screen as if they could hear me. Yeah, it doesn’t work. It wasn’t good. It was very hard to watch. I wouldn’t recommend that for anybody.”

Montgomery is back with the team and will be on the sideline when the Packers play at the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday night.

For Montgomery, who is vaccinated, it was an unwelcome and unexpected turn of events.

“I wouldn’t wish that on anybody,” he said. “One day you’re good. The next day, you can’t do something you love. I think that was the hardest part. One, being away from something I enjoy. Two, being away from my guys.”

And third, it was the toll it took on his family.

“This time of year, I’m not around my family very much at all, in general,” he said. “That’s what sucks for them. I wasn’t around them and they got penalized for me, which stinks, especially for my high school kids playing athletics. I was locked in my room. I had my office set up in my room, and then really came out to get a fresh air outside every once in a while but was away from family the whole time. You’re living in the same house but you don’t see them. They put the food by the door. You open it. It sucks but it’s over. Like I said, there’s nothing worse than having something taken away from you that I’ve done my whole life. So, I’m just thankful to be back.”

