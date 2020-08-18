SI.com
Montravius Adams Carted Off Following Injury

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers suffered a blow to their defensive line when Montravius Adams was carted off the field at Tuesday’s training camp practice.

Adams suffered a sprained toe, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, and “seems OK,” according to ESPN.com’s Rob Demovsky.

With 80 players instead of the usual 90-man roster, the Packers are short on defensive linemen compared to most training camps. Kenny Clark is joined by veterans Dean Lowry, Tyler Lancaster, Kingsley Keke, Treyvon Hester and Adams, along with undrafted free agents Willington Previlon and Delontae Scott.

A third-round pick in 2017, Adams might be facing a make-or-break training camp after starting only three games in his first three seasons. In Week 1 of last year, Adams started and played 22 snaps. However, in the four games of the regular season, Adams played a not-so-grand total of 20 snaps. With the NFC North title on the line against Minnesota and Detroit in the final games of the season, he played one snap in each game.

“Montravius is going into his fourth year, so this is big year for him and we expect a lot of out him,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said after a draft in which the Packers didn’t add anyone to the line.

Through three days of camp, Clark and Lowry have been the regulars in the base defense, with Adams, Lancaster and Keke all getting first-team snaps.

“Mon’s talented, there’s no doubt about it,” coach Matt LaFleur said after practice. “And I think he works hard and he finishes to the ball. He does a lot of great things. What it’s going to come down to is just playing his responsibility and doing it consistently.”

Two other front-line players sustained injuries that didn’t appear serious. Outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith limped to the sideline after individual drills and didn’t participate in 11-on-11. All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari went down late in practice with a foot or ankle injury. He tried to stay on the field but was pulled out by the coaches. Shortly thereafter, practice ended and Bakhtiari hobbled off with a trainer.

Center Corey Linsley was out for “precautionary” reasons. In his place, Lucas Patrick got the bulk of the first-team snaps.

