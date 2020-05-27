PackerCentral
Top Stories
News
Game Day

More Sought, and Required, from Gary

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In last year’s NFL Draft, the Green Bay Packers selected Rashan Gary with the 12th overall pick.

The return on investment was underwhelming, to say the least. Gary tied for 17th in the entire draft class with two sacks. The fourth edge rusher off the board, Gary ranked 13th in the edge-rusher class in snaps. Brian Burns, the former Florida State standout who went No. 16 to Carolina, had 7.5 sacks. Montez Sweat, the former Mississippi State star who went No. 26 to Washington, had 7.0 sacks. Gary’s former Michigan teammate, Chase Winovich, who went in the third round at No. 77 to New England, had 5.5 sacks. Of the 32 first-round draft picks, 18 started at least half the games and 29 started at least once. Gary didn't start at all.

Nonetheless, the Packers insist they’re pleased with the development of Gary, who played 23.5 percent of the defensive snaps – well behind starters Za’Darius Smith (83.9 percent) and Preston Smith (83.7 percent) as well as Kyler Fackrell (39.9 percent). Heading into 2020, a lot more will be on Gary’s plate following the free-agent departure of Fackrell and the desire to take some of the burden off the Smiths.

“We’re looking forward to Rashan making a big jump,” defensive coordinator Mike Pettine said on Friday. “It’s a shame that he didn’t have this in-person offseason. I think that would have helped him. From what we hear, the feedback that we got from him, the people that he’s been with, he’s having a really good offseason given the circumstances. So, he needs to take a big jump. When you go back and look at last year’s tape, he did some really good thing with us in the time he was in there. Kyler played a lot, too, and did some good things for us, especially from a drop standpoint. Those drops are going to have to be absorbed throughout that room, but I do see Rashan taking a significantly increased role. I do think at times where Preston and Z probably played maybe a little too much, that we do want to take some off their plate. I do know Rashan is certainly built to handle giving those guys a break. I just think because of his skill-set, we can use him more like we used Z, on third down especially. He can kick down inside and rush from a tackle spot as opposed to always being on the edge.”

Pettine’s words – and the praise delivered during the season by position coach Mike Smith – will ring hollow until Gary delivers. Just look at how last season ended. Ideally, a team wants its rookies to round into form for the playoffs. Instead, Gary played nine snaps against Seattle and three against San Francisco. Then again, Gary was drafted with the knowledge that he would be a bit of a project based on how he was used at Michigan. And when he played, he was solid. With 30 tackles in 244 regular-season snaps, he averaged a tackle every 8.13 snaps. That was the best rate for anyone on the unit.

“He was one of our better guys when we went back and just looked at outside ‘backers setting an edge in the run game, just how physical and how violent Rashan was against tight ends and certain blocking patterns that we realized, hey, we need to get him on the field more,” Pettine said.

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI.com Daily Cover: Into the Wild. Twice. For Mankind

Part Indiana Jones, part Anthony Fauci, Dr. Johan Hultin may be 95, but his work as an adventurer/pathologist — two times traversing the Alaskan wilderness to solve the riddle of the 1918 pandemic — is helping fight the coronavirus today.

Bill Huber

Garvin’s Upside ‘Is as Big as Anyone’

“His best football is certainly in front of him,” Miami assistant coach Todd Stroud said.

Bill Huber

Fantasy Football: Adams or Jones?

Between Davante Adams and Aaron Jones, who is the better first-round fantasy bet?

Bill Huber

Last Is First: Packers Sign Garvin

Jonathan Garvin, the last of their nine selections in this year’s draft, was the first to sign.

Bill Huber

Call These Three Packers the Captains of Clutch

PFF’s All-Clutch Team selected the players who graded the best in the fourth quarter and overtime of one-score games.

Bill Huber

SI Daily Cover: How We Got From 'The Goat' to 'The GOAT'

He used to be the fall guy. Buckner. Bartman. Bostick. Now he (or she) is the greatest. How did this barnyard pejorative turn into a boast? What does the shift say about us? And, uh, where does LL Cool J figure in all of this?

Bill Huber

Scott, Bradley Hold Keys to Special-Teams Improvement

The Packers' special teams return largely intact after taking a step forward last season under coordinator Shawn Mennenga.

Bill Huber

After Coach of Year Snub, Where Does LaFleur Rank for 2020?

Bill Belichick and Bruce Arians are the leading candidates for NFL Coach of the Year.

Bill Huber

Run Defense ‘Played Worst Game at Worst Time’

Mike Pettine says there's no "running away from" and "no excuses" for what happened in the NFC Championship Game.

Bill Huber

by

Bill Huber

Potential Rule Change on Onside Kicks Would Require Fourth-and-15 Menu of Plays

“It’ll definitely be interesting to see what we think we can do and dial up some fun, creative things,” offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett said.

Bill Huber