Moss Found Dad’s Mooning of Lambeau ‘Hilarious’

INDIANAPOLIS – LSU tight end Thaddeus Moss is taking a big game and a famous name to the NFL.

Moss is the son of Hall of Fame receiver Randy Moss. Moss ranks second in NFL history with 156 career receiving touchdowns. Not among those was the one he scored in a playoff game at Lambeau Field against the Green Bay Packers on Jan. 9, 2005. That’s when Moss mooned the fans in the south end zone.

“I thought it was funny,” Thaddeus Moss said on Tuesday at the Scouting Combine. “There was a story behind it as to why he did it that nobody ever heard or understands, but I thought it was funny. I remember seeing it at the time but, obviously, I didn’t really know what it meant (or) the meaning behind it. I thought it was hilarious at the time.”

What was the story?

“Whenever they’d be on the bus riding through Green Bay, their fans would always moon them,” Thaddeus Moss said. “They’d be driving by and the fans would always moon them, so he was like, ‘OK, I’m going to score and get them back.’ It was something as simple as that but it blew up and kind of went the wrong way.”

While his father became a legend at receiver, Moss is coming off the best statistical season ever for an LSU tight end with 42 receptions for 534 yards. He had a 62-yard touchdown in the playoff win vs. Oklahoma and also scored a touchdown in the championship game vs. Clemson. Moss spent only one season at LSU, having started his career at North Carolina State. He sat out the 2017 season due to NCAA transfer rules and the 2018 season due to foot injuries.

“Tight end's been the one position I've been playing football since the second grade. Tight end's the one position I've played my whole life,” he said. “I started playing tight end and middle linebacker when I first started playing. I was too big to play receiver.”

At his dad’s Hall of Fame induction, Thaddeus put the Gold Jacket on his father.

“That experience, I’ll never forget it. It was one of the best few days of my life.”

While Moss recalled being “starstruck” by meeting Tom Brady when he was a kid, he downplayed the opportunity to play for one of his dad’s former teams, such as the Vikings or Patriots.

Moss said his dad gave him the answers from “A to Z” throughout his career, one that spanned two colleges and five high schools.

“He's helped me all the way up to this point in my career,” he said. “He's been through a lot and seen a lot, so he has answers for everything. And this process itself, it's nothing new. It's nothing changed. He has the answers to everything. I'm leaning on him during this time because he has the answers to everything.”

Moss will not go through the physical tests at the Combine, choosing instead to wait until LSU’s pro day on April 3.