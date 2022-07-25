Mark Murphy ‘Confident’ Packers Will Host NFL Draft in 2025 or 2027

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers were one of three finalists to host the NFL Draft in 2024. That went to Detroit, but team President/CEO Mark Murphy is “confident” the city will host the draft within the next handful of years.

“I feel confident in either ’25 or ’27 we will. We’ll be given strong consideration,” Murphy said at Monday’s shareholders meeting. “We’ve been close on other ones, too.”

Expansion around Lambeau Field puts the Packers in strong position to host an event that goes well beyond the reading of names and hugs with the commissioner. The Resch Expo Center is the massive new convention center located to the east of the stadium. To the west is the Titletown District, the sprawling complex of offices, condos and green space. That recently hosted a free Jason Derulo concert.

“They really like the history and tradition of Lambeau Field and Titletown,” Murphy said of league officials. “The number of hotels in Green bay, that’s the issue. It’s become a big enough event. We’ve included all the way down to Milwaukee that people would be staying. We’ve actually looked at cruise ships (but) I don’t know if the ice would be thawed by then.”

Hosting the draft would have a major economic impact on the Green Bay community. In 2019, the league said 600,000 people visited Nashville for the three-day draft. The event was worth $223.9 million to the community. That event was held pre-COVID.

Nashville has more than 53,000 hotel rooms. According to Greater Green Bay, there are 4,653 hotel rooms in “greater” Green Bay.

Just how big of a deal is hosting the draft? When Detroit beat out Green Bay for the 2024 draft, president and CEO of the Detroit Metro Convention & Visitors Bureau, said: “This is the best day in the history of my life. Of course, I say that every day. But today might just be that.”

Kansas City will host the 2023 draft.