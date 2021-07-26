Murphy to Shareholders: Packers Committed to Rodgers ‘Beyond’ 2021 Season

“He is our leader, and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him,” Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said on Monday. What will Aaron Rodgers choose to do? A hint was provided as Murphy spoke.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy said the Packers are committed to quarterback Aaron Rodgers “beyond” the upcoming season, but Murphy and general manager Brian Gutekunst provided no hint of a resolution at the annual shareholders meeting.

“We want him back. We’re committed to him for 2021 and beyond,” Murphy said on Monday, one day before veteran players are expected to report for training camp and two days before the first practice. “He is our leader, and we’re looking forward to winning another Super Bowl with him.”

As Murphy's address shifted to the Titletown development, the Milwaukee Bucks' NBA championship and the NFL's ever-changing COVID protocols, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided some optimism. Rapoport, citing "people close" to the quarterback, said Rodgers does plan to play for the Packers this season.

In his state-of-the-team address, Gutekunst mentioned Rodgers continuing his Hall of Fame trajectory by winning NFL MVP honors last season. Turning to 2021, Gutekunst said the Packers “have a strong returning nucleus” as they attempt to build off a 2020 season in which they led the NFL in scoring.

Rodgers was the first player Gutekunst mentioned when discussing that nucleus, but he quickly added that there’s been no resolution.

“We have been working tirelessly with Aaron and his representation to resolve the issues he has raised this offseason, and we remain hopeful for a positive resolution,” he said.

In his final comments about the quarterback before turning to other matters, Murphy seemed to send a message to the fans/owners in attendance who might have turned on the three-time MVP through the months-long saga.

“Obviously, it’s been a challenging situation for both Aaron and us as an organization,” Murphy said. “But let’s not forget all the great things Aaron has done for this organization. Three-time MVP, Super Bowl champion. It’s easy to forget that but he’s a phenomenal talent. We’re happy to have him.”