Murphy: ‘Window Is Open to Win Championships’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a lengthy question-and-answer piece with Forbes, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy compared the team’s blockbuster free-agent signings of last offseason to the greatest free-agent signing of all-time.

“It’s probably up there with the Reggie White (signing),” Murphy said. “There was a lot of excitement. Obviously, Ted (Thompson) did a great job as general manager, but we weren’t overly aggressive, we weren’t always aggressive in free agency. So this was kind of Brian (Gutekunst) putting his stamp on the team. The other thing that I really liked is often times in free agency, you’re spending money on players that are on the downside or near the end of their careers. I think all four of them are in their prime or just entering their prime. So they should have multiple good years ahead of them.”

Gutekunst: A lot of work to do

The additions of outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and guard Billy Turner helped push the Packers from six wins to 13, and from back-to-back seasons out of the playoffs to one step from the Super Bowl.

Looking ahead to this offseason, the Packers have less cap space than last year and immediate needs at receiver and inside linebacker. Among the longer-term needs are at quarterback. The Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005. Brett Favre was 36 at the time. Rodgers turned 36 in December.

“Matt (LaFleur) is closer to this than I am, but I think he’s still playing at a high level,” Murphy said of Rodgers. “So, I think we still have a good opportunity and the window is open to win championships.”

For all of Murphy’s wide-ranging conversation, CLICK HERE.

Butler: ‘I Know I’ll Be a Gold Jacket Winner’

While he fell short of induction, former Packers safety LeRoy Butler was upbeat about the Hall of Fame process and his prospects.

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Defensive Line

Kenny Clark had an excellent season but nobody else stepped forward on the defensive line.

Butler Falls Short of Hall of Fame Induction

The Pro Football Hall of Fame is electing its modern-era class today but former Packers safety LeRoy Butler failed to get enough votes.

Packers Mock Draft 1.0: Linebacker First

The Packers have needs at inside linebacker and receiver, needs we knocked off with our first two picks.

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Outside Linebackers

The Packers were rewarded handsomly for their huge investments in Za'Darius Smith and Preston Smith.

LaFleur Fires WRs Coach Whitted

Alvis Whitted was saddled with a group that featured three undrafted free agents.

Packers Lose $2.6 Million of Cap Space

Running backs Jamaal Williams and Aaron Jones will receive large raises as part of the NFL’s proven-performance escalator

Packers Enter Offseason with Limited Resources

Check out this handy chart which shows how all 32 teams stack up in terms of cap space and draft resources.

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Offensive Line

It was a strong year for a unit in which Bryan Bulaga is heading to free agency and David Bakhtiari and Corey Linsley will be entering their contract years.

Bill Huber

Grading on Salary-Cap Curve: Receivers

Davante Adams was an army of one in finishing in the top five in the NFL in receptions and receiving yards per game.

