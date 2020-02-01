Murphy: ‘Window Is Open to Win Championships’

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a lengthy question-and-answer piece with Forbes, Green Bay Packers president Mark Murphy compared the team’s blockbuster free-agent signings of last offseason to the greatest free-agent signing of all-time.

“It’s probably up there with the Reggie White (signing),” Murphy said. “There was a lot of excitement. Obviously, Ted (Thompson) did a great job as general manager, but we weren’t overly aggressive, we weren’t always aggressive in free agency. So this was kind of Brian (Gutekunst) putting his stamp on the team. The other thing that I really liked is often times in free agency, you’re spending money on players that are on the downside or near the end of their careers. I think all four of them are in their prime or just entering their prime. So they should have multiple good years ahead of them.”

Gutekunst: A lot of work to do

The additions of outside linebackers Za’Darius Smith and Preston Smith, safety Adrian Amos and guard Billy Turner helped push the Packers from six wins to 13, and from back-to-back seasons out of the playoffs to one step from the Super Bowl.

Looking ahead to this offseason, the Packers have less cap space than last year and immediate needs at receiver and inside linebacker. Among the longer-term needs are at quarterback. The Packers drafted Aaron Rodgers in 2005. Brett Favre was 36 at the time. Rodgers turned 36 in December.

“Matt (LaFleur) is closer to this than I am, but I think he’s still playing at a high level,” Murphy said of Rodgers. “So, I think we still have a good opportunity and the window is open to win championships.”

