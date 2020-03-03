If Linebackers Murray, Queen Are Gone, Then What?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have an overwhelming need at inside linebacker, where Blake Martinez is headed to free agency and former third-round pick Oren Burks has played a not-so-grand total of 179 defensive snaps in two seasons.

Following the Scouting Combine, there’s a chance none of the top three prospects will be available for the Packers with the 30th pick of the first round. Clemson’s Isaiah Simmons, with a 4.39 in the 40-yard dash, solidified his spot as a top-five pick. Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray and LSU’s Patrick Queen showed their speed at the Combine, as well, and might be gone before Green Bay is on the clock.

So, where can the Packers turn if they find free agency to be too expensive with Corey Littleton or former Wisconsin star Joe Schobert?

Here’s who rounds out our initial list of the top 10 off-the-ball prospects, with the pecking order provided with the help of an AFC scout.

4. Wisconsin’s Zack Baun (6-2, 248; 4.65 40)

Baun went from “Zack Brown” on his initial recruiting letter from the Badgers to “Sack Baun” after a superb final season of 12.5 sacks and 19.5 tackles for losses. Some teams see him as an off-the-ball linebacker – a transition he made at the Senior Bowl and a transition made by another former Badgers edge rusher, Schobert.

“One of the teams identified me as like ‘the toy’ – a do-it-all linebacker,” he said. “Give me the opportunity to rush the edge, play off the ball, drop into coverage, use all my skill-sets to the fullest.”

5. Appalachian State’s Akeem Davis-Gaither (6-1, 224; DNP foot)

Davis-Gaither earned some All-American accolades and was named Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year as a senior after posting 104 tackles, 14.5 tackles for losses, five sacks, eight pass breakups, one interception and one blocked field goal. His position coach was former App. State and Packers linebacker D.J. Smith. He was scheduled to have surgery this week at the Green Bay office of Dr. Robert Anderson.

“I think a lot of guys think I’m not as big or strong as the other linebackers,” he said one day before putting up an impressive 21 reps on the bench. “Tomorrow, I’m going to show in the bench press that I’m just as strong as the guys that are 240, 250. I can play bigger. A lot of guys don’t think I’m as strong. I definitely want to show that.”

6. Texas Tech’s Jordyn Brooks (6-0, 240; 4.54 40)

Brooks earned several All-American honors and was a finalist for the Butkus Award following a senior season in which he led the team with 108 tackles, 20 tackles for losses and three sacks. He led the team in tackles three times and finished his career with 360 stops. He had an excellent Combine, finishing seventh among linebackers in Next Gen Stats’ athletic rankings, despite having labrum surgery late in the season.

“He’s a guy we liked over the summer, but he’s risen on our board about as much as any player in the country,” said Jim Nagy, executive director of the Senior Bowl and a longtime NFL scout. “I don’t know if anyone has made a bigger jump at linebacker this fall than Jordyn.”

7. Wyoming’s Logan Wilson (6-2, 241; 4.63)

As a senior, Wilson earned All-American honors and a finalist for the Butkus Award. He ranked No. 1 among active FBS players in career defensive touchdowns (4), No. 1 in solo tackles (253), No. 2 in total tackles (421) and No. 6 in interceptions (10). He became the fourth player in school history to record three 100-tackle seasons (105 in 2019, 103 in 2018 and 119 in 2017).

“I think it was a lot of work that was put in throughout the course of my five years at Wyoming,” he said of his production. “I never expected to be in that position but I don’t think it happened by chance. I put my head down and worked, and the results showed.”

8. Ohio State’s Malik Harrison (6-3, 247; 4.66 40)

A two-year starter, Harrrison led the team with 75 tackles and added 4.5 sacks, 16.5 tackles for losses and four pass breakups as a senior. He went to Ohio State as a receiver before finding his niche. He’s a bit of an old-school thumper.

“I didn’t really cover a lot, so definitely that,” he said of what he needs to prove to teams. “There weren’t really times where I would just go out there and cover somebody, so that’s definitely something I would day.”

9. Oregon’s Troy Dye (6-3, 231; DNP knee)

Dye led the Ducks in tackles all four seasons, finishing his career with 397 tackles, 15 sacks, 44 tackles for losses, five interceptions, 21 passes defensed and three forced fumbles. He had 84 tackles as a senior. Dye sat out the Combine following recent knee surgery but hopes to be ready for pro day.

“I feel like I can cover any tight end or running back in space,” he said. “I can tackle really well in the open field. I feel like I would bring a lot of energy and a lot of juice to wherever I'll go and just contribute to the team in any way however they want me to contribute. I'll do my best job.”

10. Michigan’s Khaleke Hudson (5-11, 224; 4.56 40)

Hudson was a three-year starter and three-time all-Big Ten selection at the viper position, a hybrid safety/linebacker manned previously by Jabrill Peppers. As a senior, he led the team with 102 tackles. As a sophomore, he had a prodigious season with eight sacks, 18.5 TFLs and 11 passes defensed. He added 30 reps on the 225-pound bench press – most among the linebackers – and finished fourth in Next Gen Stats’ athletic rankings at the position.

“I don’t have a preference,” Hudson said of his position. “I’ll play anywhere in the box. If team wants me to play safety, I’ll go back there and do what I do. Teams have been talking to me about both positions and teams are trying to see where I fit at. Some teams see me as a linebacker. Some teams see me as a safety. I’m open to wherever. I just want to be on an organization and represent myself and my family the best I can.”