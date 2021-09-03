MVS Poised To Become MV$

With his days of inconsistency perhaps behind him following a superb training camp, Marquez Valdes-Scantling could cash in during free agency next offseason.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – If Green Bay Packers receiver Davante Adams reaches free agency next offseason, he’s going to break the bank.

If fellow Packers receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling reaches free agency next offseason, he’s going to break the ATM.

After three years of big plays and big inconsistency, Valdes-Scantling appears poised to have a breakout season. And just in time as he enters the fourth and final season of his rookie deal.

“It doesn’t really matter. It’s 365 days from now,” he said of his upcoming free agency after Thursday’s practice.

Actually, it’s $193 days from now, but it’s clear Valdes-Scantling isn’t one who’s counting.

What you can count is the number of passes Valdes-Scantling has dropped. Last season, according to Pro Football Focus, he dropped seven passes. Of the 84 receivers to be targeted at least 50 times, his drop rate of 17.5 percent was the fourth-worst in the league. This training camp, he dropped only one pass.

So, if Valdes-Scantling can continue flashing Adams-like hands while cranking out big plays – since entering the league in 2018, he leads the NFL with his 17.8-yard average and is second in 40-yard touchdowns (seven) and 40-yard catches (15) – he’s going to cash in.

“I don’t really care,” he said. “I want to win a Super Bowl. So, that’s kind of the focus. All that other stuff will take care of itself when it’s supposed to. But that’s, eight, nine months from now. To even be having those conversations, who knows what’ll happen by then. I’m not a fortune teller or future speaker. So, I just focus on today.”

Valdes-Scantling is part of a receiver corps that quarterback Aaron Rodgers speaks about with reverence. Asked about him last week, Rodgers chose to speak about Valdes-Scantling the person instead of the player.

“The person is in a way different head space,” Rodgers said. “I think he is so settled mentally. Very clear, very present. There’s habits that go along with that, and I think they’re interchangeable – personal and professional. He’s become a true professional. There were times a couple of years ago where we didn’t know if we could count on him because he was inconsistent in his practice habits and his daily habits almost. But that’s not the Marquez that I know now.”

While Valdes-Scantling downplayed any personal growth – not to mention Rodgers’ trip to Barnes & Noble to buy him some books – coach Matt LaFleur has seen the talented receiver evolve, as well.

“I’ve seen a guy do a total 180,” LaFleur said. “I don’t want to make it sound like he wasn’t a good practice player before, because that certainly isn’t the case. but I would tell you from the moment he steps on that field, whether it’s in pre-practice in our stretching routine, I think he’s got a different mindset about it. And I think it’s translated to his play, his ability to produce consistently in practice. We’ve all seen the great flashes that he’s been able to show, because there’s some big time moments that he’s had. I just think that they’re happening much more consistently now, and I think that’s a credit to his approach and where he’s at mentally. He’s going to be a big part of what we do moving forward.”

Last season, among all players with at least 32 receptions, Valdes-Scantling led the NFL with a 20.9-yard average. Of his six touchdowns, four went for 40-plus yards. On the other hand, he had five games of 0 receiving yards. But then, when the Packers needed him, he delivered four catches for 115 yards and one touchdown in the NFC Championship Game.

Based on training camp, that’s the Valdes-Scantling the Packers are expecting. And if that’s the Valdes-Scantling that shows up, he’s going to be shown the money in free agency.

“I’ve never been a guy to be concerned with stats or money. Like I said, that’ll take care of itself,” he said. “I think I do a good job off the field to not have to worry about where my next paycheck is going to come from, so whether that’s $100 million or $5 million, I could really care less. I’ll be good. Money isn’t going to define who I am as a person or as a player.”