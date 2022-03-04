NBC Sports Mock Draft: Receiver First in Three-Round Mock

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a three-round mock draft for NBC Sports Edge, Thor Nystrom gave Aaron Rodgers a receiver from Ohio State.

No, it’s not Chris Olave.

Rather, Nystrom went with Garrett Wilson. Whether he gets within a country mile of Green Bay’s spot at No. 28 is anyone’s guess. More than most drafts, this receiver class is all about fit and what teams are coveting.

“I think he's the best receiver in the draft, in my opinion, and he can do everything,” NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah said in a conference call before the daft. “He is a complete wide receiver. We talk about the speed guys in this draft and we talk about the physical, play-above-the-rim guys. I think he gives you a little bit of both of that with what he can do after the catch, as well.”

Wilson had a monster final season. After scoring 11 touchdowns in 21 games his first two seasons, Wilson scored 12 touchdowns in 11 games in 2021. He tallied 70 receptions for 1,058 yards.

He measured 5-foot-11 3/4 at the Combine.

“I feel like I do a good job of getting the 50/50 balls. I play bigger than my size, and I feel like I play with a whole lot of passion,” he said at the Combine. What does it mean to play bigger than your size? “Breaking tackles, making someone miss after a short pass and turning that into a big gain. All those types of things. You can't really go down easy – you don't want to go down easy – (and) blocking.”

Wilson went to Lake Travis High School, located in suburban Austin, Texas. That’s the same school that produced Baker Mayfield. He was a “once in a lifetime” type of athlete. His father, Kenny, ranks seventh on the Davidson University basketball team’s all-time scoring list. Wilson was a hot recruit on the hardwood; Tennessee was among the schools that offered.

“Baker’s my guy,” Wilson said at the Combine. “He was always a little older than me and he would come back and he coached 7-on-7. And during the quarantine, we actually threw together a couple times. I know that Baker’s a great player, and we have a good relationship.”

With his Day 2 picks, Nystrom veered away from the Power-5 Conferences in finding an outside linebacker and offensive tackle.

“Really hard to say what direction Green Bay is taking, organizationally, at the moment,” Nystrom wrote in stating the obvious challenge with all these March mocks. “Is Aaron Rodgers coming back? Will he be given a LeBron James-like say in personnel decisions this offseason? Or will he be traded? If so, what assets would Green Bay recoup in return, and how would the Packers reconstituted roster look? For now, in this mock, I’m working under the assumption that Rodgers stays.”