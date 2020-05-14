Nelson Among Three on PFF’s All-Decade Top 101

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Jordy Nelson and offensive linemen Josh Sitton and David Bakhtiari are in the second half of Pro Football Focus’ list of the 101 best players of the previous decade.

Checking in at No. 68 was Sitton. A fourth-round pick by the Packers in 2008, he started all but two games in the seven seasons from 2009 through 2015. He was voted to Pro Bowls with the Packers in 2012, 2014 and 2015 and the Bears in 2016. “Josh Sitton was unquestionably the best pass-blocking guard in the NFL throughout his career,” PFF’s Sam Monson wrote as part of his analysis of Sitton. His career ended with a shoulder injury in 2018 and he retired as a member of the Packers last year.

Nelson was slotted at No. 69. In nine seasons with the Packers, he caught 550 passes for 7,848 yards and 69 touchdowns. From 2011 through 1016, Nelson was eighth among receivers with 6,098 yards and second with 57 touchdowns. And that was with missing the entire 2015 season with a torn ACL. Somehow, he was picked for only one Pro Bowl. “While he may never have had the dominant physical tools of a Julio Jones, he was able to match him in production because of the connection with his quarterback,” Monson wrote as part of his analysis of Nelson. Nelson retired as a member of the Packers last year.

Bakhtiari, a fourth-round pick in 2013, was pegged at No. 84 overall and No. 8 among tackles, perhaps a surprise considering his stellar body of work. “After Joe Thomas, David Bakhtiari became the gold standard when it comes to pass protection in the NFL,” Monson wrote. “Only Thomas had a higher PFF pass-blocking grade over the decade, and Bakhtiari has done it while pass-blocking for Aaron Rodgers, who consistently holds the ball longer than almost any other quarterback.” He was selected to the prestigious All-Pro team each of the last four seasons.

For full write-ups and every player from No. 25 through No. 101, CLICK HERE. PFF will name the top players on Thursday.