New Bears Coach Eberflus Targets Getsy as Potential Coordinator

In Luke Getsy's two seasons as Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator, Aaron Rodgers won one MVP and likely will win another.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy, an obvious candidate to replace Nathaniel Hackett as offensive coordinator, will interview for that post with the rival Chicago Bears.

According to SI.com’s Albert Breer, new Bears coach Matt Eberflus will be interviewing candidates to join his staff this weekend. Getsy, who in two seasons as Green Bay’s quarterbacks coach/passing-game coordinator has helped Aaron Rodgers win one MVP and presumably a second, is on the list.

Hackett was hired as Denver Broncos coach on Thursday. Considering Getsy also interviewed for that job, he presumably will be a candidate for the coordinator post, as well.

It’s noteworthy that Getsy wouldn’t call plays in Green Bay – coach Matt LaFleur has handled those duties the past three seasons – and he might not calls plays in Denver, either. He would call the plays for the defensive-minded Eberflus in Chicago, a role that would better position him to become a head coach.

“I think that for me, personally, I absolutely needed that,” LaFleur said of his year calling plays in Tennessee in 2018 before landing in Green Bay in 2019. “That’s a big reason why I actually left (the Los Angeles Rams) after that 2017 season, because I had just interviewed for Tennessee and I knew I wasn’t quite where I know I wanted to be, so I took that chance.”

Getsy originally joined Mike McCarthy’s staff in 2014 as a quality control coach before being promoted to receivers coach in 2016. In 2018, he went to Mississippi State as offensive coordinator and receivers coach before returning to Green Bay in 2019 as quarterbacks coach for LaFleur. He was promoted to passing-game coordinator in 2020.

“I think Luke’s done an outstanding job,” LaFleur said when news broke of Getsy’s candidacy in Denver. “He’s an excellent communicator, great teacher, great team guy. I think he sees the game the right way. He’s got such a great presence about him. Players respond to him, so it’s a great opportunity for him. Another guy we would hate to lose, but would be happy for him and his family if he gets that opp.”

LaFleur’s other internal candidate to run the offensive is offensive line coach/run-game coordinator Adam Stenavich.

Whoever runs Eberflus’ offense will have work to do. The Bears have finished 22nd or worse in scoring seven of the past eight seasons, including 27th this season. Of 31 qualifying quarterbacks, rookie Justin Fields finished 28th in passer rating, 30th in completion percentage, 28th in touchdown percentage and 31st in interception percentage.

“I think he’s a great communicator. He’s got great command,” LaFleur said of Getsy. “I think people believe in him. He’s genuine. He’s a good person. He cares about people. He’s got all the qualities that you look for, I think, when you think about a leader.”