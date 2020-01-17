NFC Championship Injury Report: Both Teams Are Full Strength

GREEN BAY, Wis. – When the Green Bay Packers last played in the NFC Championship Game in 2016, they packed a long injury report for their trip to Atlanta.

That won’t be the case for Sunday’s championship game at San Francisco. After all 52 players practiced for a second consecutive day, coach Matt LaFleur on Friday listed only fullback Danny Vitale as questionable.

“It definitely helps,” LaFleur said of having everyone available this week. “You’re able to get the reps out there on the practice field that you’re going to get in the game. I think our guys have done a great job of taking care of their bodies and they’re dialed in, ready to go.”

In 2016, though they all played, receiver Davante Adams (ankle), Jordy Nelson (ribs) and Geronimo Allison (hamstring) were three of six players listed as questionable. Running back James Starks (concussion) and backup lineman J.C. Tretter (knee) were out. The injuries to Starks and Tretter took on added significance when running back Ty Montgomery exited with broken ribs and injuries wiped out the line to such an extent that defensive tackle Letroy Guion finished the game at guard. With Atlanta not listing anyone on its final injury report of the week, the Falcons predictably blew out the Packers, 44-21.

The Packers have no such concerns for this game, so long as the injury bug doesn’t take one last trip through the locker room or launch a sneak attack during Saturday’s flight. In the divisional-round win vs. Seattle, right tackle Bryan Bulaga – who missed most of the first game against San Francisco with an injured finger – was a late scratch when he couldn’t get through warm-ups.

The 49ers are healthy, too. Defensive end Dee Ford and linebacker Kwon Alexander, who were sidelined for the first Nov. 24 matchup against Green Bay, returned to action last week. Coach Kyle Shanahan didn’t list anyone on his final report.

PACKERS INJURY REPORT

FB Danny Vitale (knee).

49ERS INJURY REPORT

None.

