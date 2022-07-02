NFC North Insiders: Best-Case Scenarios for Each Team

Our four NFC North beat writers get you ready for the 2022 NFL season with a series of previews. In Part 5 of our roundtable conversation, we take a glass-is-half-empty view of each team.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – For Rashan Gary, the Green Bay Packers’ rising outside linebacker, the ring is the thing.

“No. 1 is a ring. Personal goals, I don’t like to talk about, but my No. 1 thing is getting us to that division championship, winning and going to the Super Bowl,” Gary said at the end of OTAs. “That’s the No. 1 thing. We’ve been there three years in a row. We’ve got all the pieces. It’s just about putting it all together.”

It’s been a long time since the Packers have put all the pieces together at the right time. Since celebrating with the Lombardi Trophy on Feb. 6, 2011, the Packers have assembled a regular-season record of 118-57-2. That’s six more wins than any other team in the NFC. They’ve won eight of the 11 NFC North championships.

All those regular-season triumphs have added up to a lot of playoff disappointment.

Will this be the year the Packers finally get back to – and win – the Super Bowl? Our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – get you ready for the 2022 NFL season with a 12-piece roundtable discussion. In Part 5 of this series, we focus on each team’s best-case scenario.

