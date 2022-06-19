NFC North Insiders: Key Additions and Departures

Our four NFC North beat writers get you ready for the 2022 NFL season with a series of previews. Part 2 of our roundtable discussion: the big addition and big departure from each team.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have absolutely dominated the NFC North during Matt LaFleur’s three seasons as coach.

In 2019, his debut season, Green Bay won the division by three games. In 2020 and again in 2021, it rolled to division titles by overwhelming five-game margins.

From the Land of the Absurd, Rodgers has thrown 169 touchdown passes vs. just 25 interceptions in 78 games against division opponents. Meanwhile, during Rodgers’ starting career, Bears quarterbacks have thrown 32 touchdowns vs. 42 interceptions in 28 games against Green Bay.

Perhaps the winds of change are blowing. This offseason, the Packers lost six starters. One of them, receiver Davante Adams, was Rodgers’ favorite target. The Bears hired quarterbacks coach Luke Getsy as their offensive coordinator and signed Lucas Patrick and Equanimeous St. Brown. The Vikings hired outside linebackers coach Mike Smith as their outside linebackers coach and pass-rush specialist, then signed Za’Darius Smith and Chandon Sullivan.

Our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – get you ready for the season with a 12-piece roundtable discussion. In Part 2 of this series, we focus on each team’s big addition and big loss.