NFC North Insiders: Most Underrated Players

Our four NFC North beat writers get you ready for the 2022 NFL season with a series of previews. In Part 4 of our roundtable conversation, it’s the most underrated player on each team.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have a Pro Bowl defensive tackle in Kenny Clark. They’ve got an All-Pro linebacker with De’Vondre Campbell and a former All-Pro cornerback with Jaire Alexander. And they’ve got a budding star with outside linebacker Rashan Gary.

Floating under the radar is the safety tandem of Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage. They are entering Year 4 together.

“You’re putting a new system in or you get new players into a system, you’ve got to build piece by piece. You watch these players and they develop together, to be on the same page

“From a coaching standpoint, we always say we want you to communicate. We want you to signal. We’ve got to be on the same page. We talk to the safeties about the communications between you two first on the back end. If you two guys are on the same page, now we can echo it to your side of the field. These guys, it’s just like a relationship. They’ve been together for so long they can look at each other and they know what the other one’s thinking because they’ve been in that position hundreds of times together.”

With that as a backdrop, our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – get you ready for the season with a 12-piece roundtable discussion. In Part 4 of this series, we focus on each team’s most underrated player.