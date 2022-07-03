NFC North Insiders: Worst-Case Scenarios for Each Team

Photo: Aaron Rodgers trudges off the field after the playoff loss to the 49ers.

Tom Brady’s hoarding of Lombardi Trophies make Aaron Rodgers seem like a failure with his one Super Bowl win now more than a decade in the rear-view mirror. The 38-year-old Rodgers will go into NFL history as one of the great quarterbacks of all-time, but he’s running out of time to get that coveted second ring.

On paper, with star players at most positions, the 2022 team is going to be really good. But there are some potentially fatal flaws.

Following the trade of Davante Adams, Green Bay has one of the worst receiver corps in the NFL. It will be counting on Sammy Watkins to turn back the clock or one of the draft picks to turn ahead the clock. On third-and-10 in a critical moment of a playoff game, will anyone get open?

David Bakhtiari, the team’s five-time All-Pro left tackle, suffered a torn ACL on New Year’s Eve 2020. He missed almost all of last season – including the playoff loss to the 49ers. The Packers expect him to be ready for Day 1 of training camp, but it’s worth wondering if the soon-to-be 31-year-old will ever return to form. If not, the Packers will have an average (or worse) left tackle with cap charges of $29.1 million in 2023 and $33.1 million in 2024.

The defense could be fantastic but what are the backup plans at outside linebacker, cornerback and safety? Last year’s backups to outside linebackers Rashan Gary and Preston Smith contributed next to nothing. Behind the stud cornerback trio of Jaire Alexander, Rasul Douglas and Eric Stokes, the backups have broken up one pass in the NFL. The candidates to be the top backup to safeties Adrian Amos and Darnell Savage didn’t play a single defensive snap in the NFL last year.

This is the ultimate worst-case scenario: Another season goes down the drain without Rodgers winning a championship and he rides off into the sunset, leaving behind an asinine amount of dead money on the cap. On top of that, Bakhtiari’s career as a high-level player is over.

At this point, a dynasty that never got off the ground has officially crashed and burned. From there, the Jordan Love era begins, the salary-cap credit card comes due and the Packers enter what could be an extended rebuild. Welcome to life as a football fan in Detroit and Chicago, Packers fans.