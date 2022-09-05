NFC North Predicted Finishes, Strengths, Weaknesses

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Green Bay Packers coach Matt LaFleur is the king of the North. In his three seasons at the helm, he has led the team to three NFC North championships. His 15-3 record against the NFC North (or the old NFC Central) is the best of all-time, his .833 winning percentage far distant of Bears legend Mike Ditka (58-25; .699).

Green Bay’s reign dates further than LaFleur. Since realignment in 2002, there have been 20 NFC North champions. Green Bay has won 12.

A big part of Green Bay’s success has been Aaron Rodgers. The last two seasons, he’s thrown 38 touchdown passes and zero interceptions against division foes. Of the top six single-season passer ratings against division teams in NFL history, Rodgers owns four spots – including his record 137.5 last season.

At some point, the tide will turn. Perhaps not this year, though, with Green Bay being the established power and everybody else retooling. At FanDuel Sportsbook, the Packers are -155 to win the division. Those odds are far shorter than the Minnesota Vikings (+240), Detroit Lions (+950) and Chicago Bears (+1200). At SI Sportsbook, Green Bay is +1000 to win the Super Bowl, the fourth-shortest odds. Everybody else is in the second half, with Minnesota +3300, Detroit +8000 and Chicago +10000.

Looking ahead, our NFC North insiders – Bill Huber of Packer Central, Will Ragatz of Inside the Vikings, Gene Chamberlain of Bear Digest and John Maakaron of All Lions – get you ready for the 2022 NFL season with predicted finishes for each of the division teams along with their strengths and weaknesses.