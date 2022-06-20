NFL Analyst Predicts Every Game on Packers’ Schedule

Will the Packers, coming off an unprecedented third consecutive season of 13 wins in the regular season, extend that streak to four?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers “shocked the world” by trading All-Pro receiver Davante Adams but they’ll still win the NFC North.

That’s what NFL Network’s Adam Rank said in a series of videos predicting the outcome of every game in the 2022 NFL season.

The season started predictably enough, with Green Bay winning its first two games before losing at Tampa Bay.

“I think this is where Davante Adams’ absence starts to hurt them,” Rank said.

But not really, with Green Bay rallying through the Charmin-soft stretch of its schedule with four consecutive wins before a primetime loss at Buffalo in what could be a potential Super Bowl matchup.

In Rank’s opinion, the Packers will be 9-4 at the bye, including a victory over the Dallas Cowboys in the return of Mike McCarthy.

Coming off their long-awaited week off, Rank had the Packers beating the Los Angeles Rams in a big showdown but losing at Miami on Christmas. That loss dooms the Packers to merely a 12-5 record, ending their record streak of 13-win campaigns at three seasons.

Here’s the game-by-game view.

Week 1 – at Minnesota Vikings: Win.

Week 2 – Chicago Bears: Win.

Week 3 – at Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Loss.

Week 4 – New England Patriots: Win.

Week 5 – New York Giants in London: Win.

Week 6 – New York Jets: Win.

Week 7 – at Washington Commanders: Win.

Week 8 – at Buffalo Bills: Loss

Week 9 – at Detroit Lions: Win.

Week 10 – Dallas Cowboys: Win.

Week 11 – Tennessee Titans: Win.

Week 12 – at Philadelphia Eagles: Loss.

Week 13 – at Chicago Bears: Loss.

Week 14: Bye

Week 15 – Los Angeles Rams: Win.

Week 16 – at Miami Dolphins: Loss.

Week 17 – Minnesota Vikings: Win.

Week 18 – Detroit Lions: Win.

For what it’s worth, the SuperBook sportsbook at the Westgate in Las Vegas has the Packers favored in 15 of 17 games.