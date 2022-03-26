NFL.com Four-Round Mock Draft Includes Two Receivers
GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a four-round mock draft at NFL.com, Chad Reuter handed the Green Bay Packers receivers in the first and second rounds.
But first, with the 22nd overall pick acquired in the trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, Reuter went with Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.
“Many believed that Bryan Bulaga would be off the board when the Packers selected him 23rd overall in 2010. Maybe history will repeat itself this year with the large and athletic Penning, who's capable of starting at right tackle so Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins can stay inside,” Reuter wrote.
The Packers have a need at right tackle with the cap-saving release of Billy Turner. The only healthy, under-contract option at the moment is Yosh Nijman, though the team could bring back veteran Dennis Kelly.
Penning allowed only one sack during his final season to earn FCS All-American honors. There are obvious level-of-competition questions but, in its draft guide, PFF notes Penning “is out for blood.”
Northern Iowa has never had a player selected in the first round. Penning could change that.
“That would mean a ton,” Penning said in December. “UNI’s a legendary program so it would definitely be amazing to be able to do that. There’s been some great players to come through here like Spencer (Brown), David Johnson...It’d be insane to be able to be the top guy at the school ever.”
At No. 28, Reuter went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. Short or deep, Burks made big plays for the Razorbacks despite showing underwhelming athleticism at the Scouting Combine. He was a tackle-breaking, YAC-generating machine.
“Arkansas got him the ball in many ways, which I think foreshadows his role in Matt LaFleur's offense,” was part of Reuter’s summation.
At No. 53 of the second round – the other pick acquired in the Adams trade – Reuter went with a receiver. At No. 59, he selected a cornerback with excellent size and athleticism.
The Packers have a major need at outside linebacker as a No. 3 behind the starting tandem of Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Reuter checked off that need in the third round. And with two picks in the fourth, Reuter selected De’Vondre Campbell’s sidekick and TJ Slaton’s former defensive line-mate at Florida.
Click here for the start of Reuter’s four-round mock.
Year-By-Year Receiver Corps for Aaron Rodgers
2008
Greg Jennings (25 years old): 80 receptions, 1,292 yards, 9 TDs. A second-round pick in 2006, this was Jennings’ third season in the NFL. After catching 53 passes for 920 yards and 12 touchdowns in 13 games in 2007, he was on his way to becoming a star at this point in his career.
Donald Driver (33); 74 receptions, 1,012 yards, 5 TDs. A three-time Pro Bowler, this was Driver’s 10th season in the NFL and his fifth consecutive season of 1,000-plus yards.
James Jones (24): 20 receptions, 274 yards, 1 TD. A third-round pick in 2007, this was Jones’ second season. Jones was a key player as a rookie with 47 receptions for 676 yards and two touchdowns.
Of note: The Packers used a second-round pick on Jordy Nelson, and he contributed 33 receptions for 366 yards and two scores.
2009
Driver (34): 70 receptions, 1,061 yards, 6 TDs.
Jennings (26): 68 receptions, 1,113 yards, 4 TDs.
TE Jermichael Finley (22): 55 receptions, 676 yards, 5 TDs.
Jones (25): 32 receptions, 440 yards, 5 TDs.
Nelson (24): 22 receptions, 320 yards, 2 TDs.
Of note: This was Driver’s sixth consecutive season topping 1,000 yards. Driver and Jennings formed one of only four receiver duos to each top 1,000. Meanwhile, Finley, a third-round pick in 2008, took a big step forward after catching only six passes as a rookie.
2010
Jennings (27): 76 receptions, 1,265 yards, 12 TDs.
Driver (35): 51 receptions, 565 yards, 4 TDs.
Jones (26): 50 receptions, 679 yards, 5 TDs.
Nelson (25): 45 receptions, 582 yards, 2 TDs.
Of note: Jennings officially became the clear-cut No. 1 receiver and earned his first Pro Bowl with his third consecutive season of 1,100-plus yards. It was a solid third season for Nelson, but it was the postseason where he took the league by storm and set the stage for the rest of his career. He caught eight passes at Atlanta and then had a monster Super Bowl with nine catches for 140 yards and one touchdown.
2011
Nelson (26): 68 receptions, 1,263 yards, 15 TDs.
Jennings (28): 67 receptions, 949 yards, 9 TDs.
Finley (24): 55 receptions, 767 yards, 8 TDs.
Jones (27): 38 receptions, 635 yards, 7 TDs.
Driver (36): 37 receptions, 445 yards, 6 TDs.
Of note: The Packers scored what was at the time the second-most points in NFL history. This star-studded group of pass catchers had a huge hand in the success. This would be the first of Nelson’s four seasons of 1,200-plus receiving yards. He ranked third in the NFL in touchdowns and fifth with 18.6 yards per catch. Jennings was picked for his second Pro Bowl, Finley returned from a knee injury to have a big season, and Jones scored seven times without starting a single game. Five players caught at least six touchdown passes. Randall Cobb, a second-round pick, chipped in 25 catches. This offense was so powerful that he ranked only seventh in receptions.
2012
Cobb (22): 80 receptions, 954 yards, 8 TDs.
Jones (28): 64 receptions, 784 yards, 14 TDs.
Finley (25): 61 receptions, 667 yards, 2 TDs.
Nelson (27): 49 receptions, 745 yards, 7 TDs.
Jennings (29): 36 receptions, 366 yards, 4 TDs.
Of note: With injuries limiting Nelson to 12 games and Jennings to eight, it was Cobb, Jones and Finley to the rescue. After the season, Jennings signed with the Vikings.
2013
Nelson (28): 85 receptions, 1,314 yards, 8 TDs.
Jones (29): 59 receptions, 817 yards, 3 TDs.
Of note: This was one of Rodgers’ more challenging seasons. With Jennings playing for the Vikings and injuries limiting Cobb and Finley to six games apiece, Rodgers was no longer surrounded by a star-studded cast. Jarrett Boykin, a former undrafted free agent, picked up the slack with 49 catches for 681 yards and three scores.
2014
Nelson (29): 98 receptions, 1,519 yards, 13 TDs.
Cobb (24): 91 receptions, 1,287 yards, 12 TDs.
Of note: This would be Nelson’s one and only Pro Bowl season. He ranked fourth in the league in yards, seventh in yards and second in touchdowns. This also would be Cobb’s one and only Pro Bowl season. It also marked his only season of more than 80 receptions, 1,000 yards and double-digits touchdowns.
With Nelson and Cobb combining for 25 of Rodgers’ 38 touchdowns, the passing game was boosted by running back Eddie Lacy (42 catches), tight ends Andrew Quarless and Richard Rodgers (combined 49 receptions) and a second-round rookie named Davante Adams. As the No. 3 receiver, Adams caught 38 passes for 446 yards and three scores. It was a quiet rookie season with two hugely noteworthy exceptions. Adams had 121 yards in a showdown vs. New England and 117 yards in a playoff win vs. Dallas.
2015
Cobb (25): 79 receptions, 829 yards, 6 TDS.
R. Rodgers (23): 58 receptions, 510 yards, 8 TDs.
Adams (23): 50 receptions, 483 yards, 1 TD.
Jones (31): 50 receptions, 890 yards, 8 TDs.
Of note: You can’t win a Super Bowl in the preseason. But you can lose one. In a preseason game at Pittsburgh, Nelson suffered a torn ACL and missed the rest of the season. Between the season-long absence of Nelson and an ankle injury that ruined Adams’ season, the Packers got to the playoffs but weren’t a threat. In the divisional-round loss to Arizona, Rodgers was left with Jones, Jeff Janis and Jared Abbrederis as his receivers after a mic’d-up Cobb was injured early in the game.
2016
Nelson (31): 97 receptions, 1,257 yards, 14 TDs.
Adams (24): 76 receptions, 997 yards, 12 TDs.
Cobb (26): 60 receptions, 610 yards, 4 TDs.
TE Jared Cook (29): 30 receptions, 377 yards, 1 TD.
Of note: Nelson returned from his knee injury in a big way and Adams was one of the NFL’s breakout stars. However, with Nelson nursing broken ribs and Adams hobbled by a knee injury, they didn’t stand a chance in the NFC title game at Atlanta.
2017
Adams (25): 74 receptions, 885 yards, 10 TDs.
Cobb: 66 receptions, 653 yards, 4 TDs.
Nelson: 53 receptions, 482 yards, 6 TDs.
Of note: After three seasons in a complementary role, the baton was passed to Adams as the No. 1 receiver. With Rodgers missing half the season with a broken collarbone, Nelson and Cobb both averaged less than 10 yards per catch. High-profile free-agent tight end Martellus Bennett was released at midseason, apparently with a shoulder injury, though a few teammates thought he quit because Rodgers was out.
2018
Adams: 111 receptions, 1,386 yards, 13 TDs.
TE Jimmy Graham: 55 receptions, 636 yards, 2 TDs.
Of note: Adams earned his first Pro Bowl accolades after finishing sixth in receptions, seventh in yards and second in touchdowns. In a transaction involving two past-their-prime players, the Packers released Nelson to sign Graham, who was merely OK. Cobb played in only nine games due to injuries and tied for third with 38 receptions. Rookies Marquez Valdes-Scantling (38 catches) and Equanimeous St. Brown (21 catches) were forced into duty.
2019
Adams: 83 receptions, 997 yards, 5 TDs.
Graham: 38 receptions, 447 yards, 3 TDs.
Of note: The Packers got to the NFC Championship Game in Year 1 under Matt LaFleur but it wasn’t because of the passing offense. Aaron Jones (49 receptions) and Jamaal Williams (39) finished second and third on the team in receptions. Graham was fourth and former undrafted free agent receivers Allen Lazard (35) and Geronimo Allison (34) were fifth and sixth.
2020
Adams: 115 receptions, 1,374 yards, 18 TDs
Valdes-Scantling: 33 receptions, 690 yards, 6 TDs (league-high 20.9 yards per catch).
Lazard: 33 receptions, 461 yards, 3 TDs.
Of note: Tight end Robert Tonyan was one of the NFL’s huge surprises with 52 receptions for 586 yards and 11 touchdowns. He tied Travis Kelce for No. 1 among tight ends in touchdowns and was No. 1 outright in catch percentage and drops (zero). Adams had 63 more catches than Tonyan and 684 more yards than MVS, the team’s second-ranked players in those departments.
2021
Adams: 123 receptions, 1,553 yards, 11 TDs.
Jones: 52 receptions, 391 yards, 6 TDs.
Lazard: 40 receptions, 513 yards, 8 TDS.
Of note: Talk about a one-man receiver corps. Adams had 123 receptions; the next three players (Jones, Lazard and running back AJ Dillon) combined for 126. Adams had 1,553 receiving yards; the next three players (Lazard, Valdes-Scantling and Jones) combined for 1,334. It didn’t help that Tonyan missed nine games, Valdes-Scantling missed six and Cobb missed five.
2022 (current roster)
Cobb: 591 receptions, 7,168 yards, 52 TDs in 11 seasons but 64 receptions, 816 yards, 8 TDs the past two years.
Lazard: 108 receptions, 1,441 yards, 14 TDs the past three seasons.
Malik Taylor: 7 receptions, 80 yards, 1 TD in two seasons.
Juwann Winfree: 8 receptions, 58 yards, 0 TDs in three seasons. That came last season, when he also had two fumbles and one drop.
Amari Rodgers: 4 receptions, 45 yards, 0 TDs in one season.
Of note: Lazard has two 100-yard games (one in 2019, one in 2020) and Cobb hasn’t had any since 2019.
In 2011, when Rodgers was surrounded by the most ridiculous group of pass targets of his career, he had three second-round picks (Jennings, Nelson and Cobb), two third-round picks (Jones and Finley) and a three-time Pro Bowler (Driver) to catch passes. Now, he has a past-his-prime former second-rounder (Cobb), an unproven third-rounder (Amari Rodgers) and a couple undrafted free agents.
Because of Rodgers and Adams, the Packers have not used a lot of resources on the receiver position. How Gutekunst restocks that group over the next six weeks might determine more than the Packers' fate in 2022. It could determine whether the Packers win another championship with Rodgers.