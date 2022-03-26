NFL.com Four-Round Mock Draft Includes Two Receivers

You want receivers? You got receivers. But first, NFL.com's Chad Reuter selected the Green Bay Packers' new starting right tackle.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a four-round mock draft at NFL.com, Chad Reuter handed the Green Bay Packers receivers in the first and second rounds.

But first, with the 22nd overall pick acquired in the trade of All-Pro receiver Davante Adams, Reuter went with Northern Iowa offensive tackle Trevor Penning.

“Many believed that Bryan Bulaga would be off the board when the Packers selected him 23rd overall in 2010. Maybe history will repeat itself this year with the large and athletic Penning, who's capable of starting at right tackle so Pro Bowler Elgton Jenkins can stay inside,” Reuter wrote.

The Packers have a need at right tackle with the cap-saving release of Billy Turner. The only healthy, under-contract option at the moment is Yosh Nijman, though the team could bring back veteran Dennis Kelly.

Penning allowed only one sack during his final season to earn FCS All-American honors. There are obvious level-of-competition questions but, in its draft guide, PFF notes Penning “is out for blood.”

Northern Iowa has never had a player selected in the first round. Penning could change that.

“That would mean a ton,” Penning said in December. “UNI’s a legendary program so it would definitely be amazing to be able to do that. There’s been some great players to come through here like Spencer (Brown), David Johnson...It’d be insane to be able to be the top guy at the school ever.”

At No. 28, Reuter went with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks. Short or deep, Burks made big plays for the Razorbacks despite showing underwhelming athleticism at the Scouting Combine. He was a tackle-breaking, YAC-generating machine.

“Arkansas got him the ball in many ways, which I think foreshadows his role in Matt LaFleur's offense,” was part of Reuter’s summation.

At No. 53 of the second round – the other pick acquired in the Adams trade – Reuter went with a receiver. At No. 59, he selected a cornerback with excellent size and athleticism.

The Packers have a major need at outside linebacker as a No. 3 behind the starting tandem of Preston Smith and Rashan Gary. Reuter checked off that need in the third round. And with two picks in the fourth, Reuter selected De’Vondre Campbell’s sidekick and TJ Slaton’s former defensive line-mate at Florida.

