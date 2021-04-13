NFL.com Makes Two Ideal Draft Picks for Packers

“I think it’s a good overall offensive line group. Corner, I think it has some strength,” general manager Brian Gutekunst said of the strength of the draft.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Two of the Green Bay Packers’ biggest draft needs align nicely with the strengths of the upcoming draft class.

“I think it’s a good overall offensive line group. Corner, I think it has some strength,” general manager Brian Gutekunst told Packers.com.

The Packers have major needs at cornerback and offensive tackle. While they re-signed Kevin King, he’s back on only a one-year deal and has a long injury history. At offensive tackle, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari might not be available to start the season due to a torn ACL and the only backup tackle on the roster is Yosh Nijman, who hasn’t played a meaningful snap from scrimmage in his two years.

Fittingly, NFL.com’s Chad Reuter picked those positions as his ideal first two selections for the Packers in nabbing Virginia Tech cornerback Caleb Farley in the first round and BYU offensive tackle Brady Christensen in the second.

“There’s a good chance Farley won't be available to the Packers if they stay put at No. 29,” Reuter wrote as part of his summary. “However, they've moved up for a defensive back in two of the past three drafts -- in 2018 for cornerback Jaire Alexander and in 2019 for safety Darnell Savage. Plus, they traded up for quarterback Jordan Love last year, so it would not be shocking to see them move up again.”

Talent-wise, Farley might be a top-10 talent. However, recent surgery on a herniated disc will be a medical red flag that might push him down boards in a deep field of cornerbacks. While he believes he’ll be ready for the start of training camp, the loss of (potential) offseason practices will be a setback after opting out of the 2020 season.

“When the teams look at the imaging and get the real information, I don’t think it will be an issue,” he said at pro day. “I accepted my draft invite, so I’ll be in Cleveland. If a team wants the best corner in the draft, they’ll come find me.”

Christensen was Green Bay’s third-round pick in a Twitter mock draft using the Pro Football Focus simulator. According to PFF, Christensen allowed one sack and three pressures out of 409 pass-protecting snaps in 2020.