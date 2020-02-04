PackerCentral
NFL.com Mock: Another Mock for Murray

Bill Huber

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The Green Bay Packers have an obvious need at linebacker, a fact driven home again and again in the NFC Championship Game against San Francisco.

With that, we took Oklahoma’s Kenneth Murray in our first mock draft. So did Pro Football Focus in its first mock draft of the year. And so did NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter in his post-Super Bowl mock draft.

As Reuter noted, linebacker Blake Martinez is headed to free agency. By the coaches’ count, he set a franchise record with 203 tackles in 2019. On tackles of 2 or 3 yards, Martinez tied for fourth among linebackers; on tackles of 3 or 4 yards, Martinez was first among all players. While playing just about every snap, he defended only two passes.

A three-year starter at Oklahoma, Murray was named a second-team All-American in 2019 with 102 tackles, including four sacks and a whopping 17 tackles for losses. Murray, who started as an 18-year-old freshman, finished his career with 335 tackles and 37 TFLs. He has the speed to be a sideline-to-sideline, three-down defender. His experience in the spread-the-field Big 12 should help him make the transition to the NFL.

He was the third off-the-ball linebacker off the board in Reuter’s draft.

Reuter’s mock went three rounds. He had the Packers selecting a receiver in the second round and a small-school offensive tackle in the third round. Both of those selections would fill needs. Green Bay’s need for a receiver is obvious; with or without the re-signing of veteran right tackle Bryan Bulaga, the Packers need a long-term solution.

