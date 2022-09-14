NFL Composite Power Rankings: Packers Remain in Top 10

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Week 1 is the most unpredictable of the NFL season, a fact reflected in our latest NFL Composite Power Rankings.

Four of last week’s Top 10 – the Los Angeles Rams (second), Green Bay Packers (fifth), Cincinnati Bengals (sixth) and San Francisco 49ers (seventh) – lost their opening games.

The Buffalo Bills remain No. 1 in the Composite, a combination of our thoughts and the rankings of seven national media outlets.

The Packers stayed comfortably in the Top 10 everywhere but The 33rd Team, with Paul Domowitch sending them from ninth to 15th.

“Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling don’t live here anymore, and the belief that Aaron Rodgers can win games even if he’s throwing to a bunch of schmoes, is incorrect,” he wrote.

The Packers fell from sixth to eighth at Packer Central. They are sixth at Sports Illustrated.

“Just like last year, the Packers got punched in the gut by a Week 1 opponent generating relentless QB pressure,” SI.com’s Conor Orr wrote. “In some places, this is an abject failure. With the Packers’ offense, it’s more like a machine learning experience. Two weeks from now, they’ll be fine.”

The Packers will host the Chicago Bears on Sunday night. Chicago upset the 49ers in a monsoon but isn’t getting much love from the pundits. The Bears are 25th at NFL.com, the highest mark in the rankings that make up the Composite.

“Fields has playmaker traits that produce enough electricity to raise a team from the dead,” wrote Dan Hanzus of NFL.com.

Here is the Week 2 Composite.

Packer Central: 1, Buffalo; 2, Tampa Bay; 3, Kansas City; 4, L.A. Chargers; 5, Philadelphia; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Green Bay; 9, Baltimore; 10, Minnesota.

SI.com: 1, Buffalo; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Chargers; 4, Baltimore; 5, Tampa Bay; 6, Green Bay; 7, L.A. Rams; 8; San Francisco; 9, Cincinnati; 10, Philadelphia.

ESPN.com: 1, Buffalo; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4 L.A. Chargers; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Baltimore; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Green Bay; 9, Philadelphia; 10, Minnesota. Mia,

NFL.com: 1, Buffalo; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4 L.A. Rams; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, Baltimore; 7, Minnesota; 8, Green Bay; 9, Cincinnati, 10, Philadelphia.

CBSSports.com: 1, Buffalo; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, Philadelphia; 5, L.A. Chargers; 6, New Orleans; 7, Minnesota; 8, Baltimore; 9, Green Bay; 10, L.A. Rams.

Pro Football Talk: 1, Buffalo; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4, L.A. Rams; 5, Philadelphia; 6, Baltimore; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Green Bay; 9, San Francisco; 10, Tennessee.

The 33rd Team: 1, Buffalo; 2, Kansas City; 3, L.A. Chargers; 4, Tampa Bay; 5, L.A. Rams; 6, Philadelphia; 7, Cincinnati; 8, Miami; 9, Baltimore; 10, Denver.

The Ringer: 1, Buffalo; 2, Kansas City; 3, Tampa Bay; 4 L.A. Chargers; 5, Green Bay; 6, L.A. Rams; 7, Baltimore; 8, Cincinnati; 9, Minnesota; 10, Denver.

Composite: 1, Buffalo (8); 2, Kansas City (17), 3, Tampa Bay (26), 4, L.A. Chargers (39); 5, L.A. Rams (47); 6, Baltimore (55); 7, Philadelphia (61); 8, Cincinnati (65); 9, Green Bay (67); 10, Minnesota (85).

