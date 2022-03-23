NFL.com’s Jeremiah Latest to Mock Two Receivers to Packers

The Packers have two first-round draft picks, and Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are the only proven receivers under contract.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – The more the merrier.

In a mock draft in response to the Kansas City Chiefs’ trade of three-time All-Pro receiver Tyreek Hill, NFL.com draft analyst Daniel Jeremiah sent not one but two receivers to the Green Bay Packers to replace two-time All-Pro Davante Adams.

Batting leadoff, with the 22nd overall selection obtained from the Raiders in the Adams trade, it’s Ohio State’s Chris Olave.

“It's well documented that the Packers don't historically take wideouts in the first round, but in the wake of Davante Adams' departure, this would be too tempting to pass up,” Jeremiah wrote. “Olave's the kind of polished route runner Aaron Rodgers would love.”

Jeremiah stayed in the Big Ten for another receiver, Penn State’s Jahan Dotson, with the 28th overall selection.

“I know it probably won't happen, but a man can dream,” Jeremiah wrote.

Randall Cobb and Allen Lazard are the only proven receivers under contract for Green Bay.

During a pre-Scouting Combine news conference, Jeremiah addressed both those players in the context of them being available for New England at No. 21.

“Both these guys are going to run in the 4.3s, so they're going to fly around in Indy, and maybe that helps elevate them up the board a little bit,” Jeremiah said. “Both those guys are pristine route runners with big-time speed, and I think that would give them some play-making ability. When you got guys that can get over the top, takeoffs, posts, double moves, things like that, that what's Olave and Jahan Dotson can do.”

Jeremiah said Dotson has perhaps the best hands of any receiver in the draft.

Olave, who general manager Brian Gutekunst watched at Ohio State’s pro day on Wednesday, measured 6-foot 3/4 and 197 pounds at the Combine, where he ran a 4.39 in the 40 with a 32-inch vertical. Dotson is smaller (5-10 5/8, 178) and just a bit slower (4.43) but more of an above-the-rim player (36-inch vertical).

“Both these guys, I think the reason why they would be there in the 20s is because of the play strength question,” Jeremiah continued. “Both of them are going to be under 190 pounds, and you just wish they were a little bit physically stronger. But I think both of them, they come off the board in that range.”

Pro Football Network and SI’s NFL Draft Bible also mocked two receivers to the Packers.