NFL Draft Betting Odds: Over or Under on 5 1/2 WRs in First Round?

Here are some noteworthy NFL Draft betting odds courtesy of BetOnline (www.BetOnline.ag, Twitter: @betonline_ag).

Total Offensive Players Drafted in Round 1: Over/Under – 16½

Packers outlook: Green Bay has used its first draft pick on defense in eight consecutive drafts.

Total QBs Drafted in Round 1: Over/Under – 4

Packers outlook: This looks like a guaranteed push with Joe Burrow, Tua Tagovailoa, Joe Burrow and Jordan Love.

Total WRs Drafted in Round 1: Over/Under – 5½

Packers outlook: Jerry Jeudy, CeeDee Lamb and Henry Ruggs are considered the top three. How many will join them? LSU’s Justin Jefferson, Baylor’s Denzel Mims, Arizona State’s Brandon Aiyuk and Clemson’s Tee Higgins are other first-round options. But in a deep draft class, will teams attempt to wait until Day 2 of the draft?

Total Offensive Linemen Drafted in Round 1: Over/Under – 6½

Packers outlook: Alabama’s Jedrick Wills, Iowa’s Tristan Wirfs, Georgia’s Andrew Thomas and Louisville’s Mekhi Becton are seen as first-round locks. Other possibilities are USC’s Austin Jackson, Houston’s Josh Jones, Boise State’s Ezra Cleveland and Georgia’s massive Isaiah Wilson among the tackles and Michigan’s Cesar Ruiz among the interior blockers.

RELATED: SI'S BETTING GUIDE

RELATED: BILL HUBER'S MASSIVE DRAFT PREVIEW

Which Pick Will Jordan Love be Drafted?

Over: 19½. -200 (1/2)

Under: 19½. +150 (3/2)

Packers perspective: No quarterback has been linked to Green Bay more than the Utah State gunslinger, who had a tremendous junior season but threw a ghastly 17 interceptions as a senior.

Which Round Will Jalen Hurts be Selected?

Round 2, 4/5; Round 3, 7/4; Round 4-7, 27/4; Round 1, 7/1.

Packers outlook: Other than Love, no quarterback has been linked to Green Bay more often than Hurts, who starred at Alabama and Oklahoma. At 6-foot-1, Hurts would be the shortest quarterback drafted in the Ted Thompson-Brian Gutekunst era.

The over/under is pick 21 1/2 for Oklahoma linebacker Kenneth Murray and 24 1/2 for LSU linebacker Patrick Queen.

Packers outlook: Linebacker is fascinating. Both players would give the defense a badly needed boost of speed. On the other hand, defensive coordinator Mike Pettine has lived in his one-linebacker dime packages.