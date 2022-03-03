NFL Draft Bible Mock Draft: Packers Take Action on Jackson

Wait until you see what Drake Jackson's father really wanted to name his son.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Green Bay Packers’ massive salary-cap problems perhaps forcing the team to part ways with two-time Pro Bowl outside linebacker Za’Darius Smith, NFL Draft Bible went with USC’s Drake Jackson in their mock draft.

Jackson “often initiates contact with active, refined and accurate hands; further, he exhibits a varied pass-rush arsenal,” states part of Jackson’s scouting report at NFL Draft Bible.

“The star pass rusher has the length to manage distance and control the nature of engagement (half-man versus full-man). By consistently lowering his pad level, the USC defender reduces blockable surface area and substantially improves his functional power. As a pass rusher, Jackson has the all-around athletic profile to threaten the outside and inside tracks. Against the run, the Trojan standout has the strength to bench press, anchor down, fill space and fill.”

A scout said Jackson isn’t quite ready for prime time. That would be OK, though, with Rashan Gary and Preston Smith presumably forming Green Bay’s starting tandem. For 2022, what the Packers need is an additional pass rusher. The presence of Gary and Smith would allow Jackson to grow into a role as the season progresses.

He had five sacks and eight tackles for losses during his final season, which was limited to 10 games due to injury. While those numbers aren’t overly impressive, his pass-rush win rate of 18.1 percent was strong.

Jackson won’t turn 21 until April 12. When he was born, the nurses asked for a name. His father, Dennis, had one.

“Drake Jackson, University of Southern California, outside linebacker, 265 pounds.”

That would have been an odd name. But it would have been mostly accurate; Jackson was listed at 250 pounds by the school and he could wind up being a 3-4 outside linebacker in the NFL.

“It’s just crazy, honestly,” Drake Jackson told The Orange County Register when reminded of what his legal name might have been. “To what he wished when I was younger to how it’s really coming true now. Everything he said is just right spot on. He prayed that to God and it happened, so God is rooting for us.”