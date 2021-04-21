NFL Draft Composite Rankings: Interior Offensive Line

We combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Who’s considered the best interior offensive linemen in the 2021 NFL Draft? Who’s No. 10? To help answer those questions, Packer Central combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking.

The No. 1-ranked player received one point, the No. 2 player received two points and so on up to the No. 5 player, who received five points. Everyone else received six points. We did that with the guards and centers – there’s some bleeding between those lists – and then added those figures into one final composite ranking.

Center Rankings

Packer Central’s Bill Huber: Oklahoma’s Creed Humphrey, UW-Whitewater’s Quinn Meinerz, Ohio State’s Josh Myers, Alabama’s Landon Dickerson, Pittsburgh’s Jimmy Morrissey, Stanford’s Drew Dalman

Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Humphrey, Meinerz, Myers, Illinois’ Kendrick Green, Dalman, Penn State’s Michal Menet.

Draft Network: Dickerson, Humphrey, Myers, Meinerz, Green.

ESPN.com: Dickerson, Humphrey, Myers, Georgia’s Trey Hill, Dalman, Menet.

Expand the Box Score: Dickerson, Humphrey, Myers, Hill, Kentucky’s Drake Jackson, Dalman.

NFL Draft Bible: Meinerz, Humphrey, Morrissey, Dickerson, Grambling State’s David Moore.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: Humphrey, Myers, Menet, Hill, Dalman, Dickerson.

Pro Football Focus: Dickerson, Meinerz, Humphrey, Dalman, Myers, Jackson.

Sports Info Solutions: Humphrey, Myers, Dickerson, Hill, Morrissey, Dalman.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has only a top-50 list, so his rankings aren’t included. Humphrey was the only center on his list.

Guard Rankings

Packer Central’s Bill Huber: USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, Alabama’s Alex Leatherwood, Ohio State’s Wyatt Davis, Tennessee’s Trey Smith, Illinois’ Kendrick Green, Clemson’s Jackson Carman.

Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Vera-Tucker, Dickerson, Leatherwood, Michigan’s Jalen Mayfield, Davis, Alabama’s Deonte Brown.

Draft Network: Vera-Tucker, Davis, Georgia’s Ben Cleveland, Notre Dame’s Aaron Banks, Brown.

ESPN.com: Vera-Tucker, Leatherwood, Carman, Meinerz, Davis, Banks

Expand the Box Score: Davis, Smth, Vera-Tucker, Banks, Cleveland, Notre Dame’s Tommy Kraemer

NFL Draft Bible: Smith, Davis, Cleveland, Banks, Green, Carman

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: Northwestern’s Rashawn Slater, Vera-Tucker, Davis, Smith, Meinerz, Banks.

Pro Football Focus: Davis, Green, Smith, Cleveland, Banks, Brown.

Sports Info Solutions: Vera-Tucker, Leatherwood, Davis, Oklahoma State’s Teven Jenkins, Wisconsin’s Cole Van Lanen, Carman.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has only a top-50 list, so his rankings aren’t included. Vera-Tucker was the only guard on his list.

Composite Ranking: Creed Humphrey, 15; USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker, 22; Landon Dickerson, 23; Wyatt Davis, 25; Josh Myers, 29; Quinn Meinerz, 32; Alex Leatherwood, 39; Trey Smith, 42; Kendrick Green, 46; Trey Hill, 46; Jimmy Morrissey, 47; Aaron Banks, 47; Drew Dalman, 48; Rashawn Slater, 49; Ben Cleveland, 51; Jackson Carman, 51; Michal Menet, 51; Jalen Mayfield, 52; Deonte Brown, 52; Teven Jenkins, 52; Cole Van Lanen, 53; Drake Jackson, 53; Tommy Kraemer, 54; David Moore, 54.