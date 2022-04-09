Draft Could Breathe Life Into Packers’ Putrid Return Game

The Green Bay Packers have had the worst return units in the NFL under coach Matt LaFleur. A new coordinator will help. So, too, would a new returner.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – A kick returner with legit breakaway ability is like the rising tide that lifts all boats.

Not only can a great kick returner make a would-be tackler miss or simply run away from the competition, but the belief that he can take it to the house at any moment tends to bring the best out of his blockers.

The Packers haven’t had a returner like that in years. In 2021, they finished 21st in return average on punts and 30th on kickoffs. Their cumulative ranking of 51 was fourth-to-last in the league. In 2020, they ranked 30th in punt returns and 31st in kickoff returns, their cumulative ranking of 61 by far the worst in the NFL as the only team in the bottom 10 in both categories. In 2019, they finished 31st in punt returns and 25th in kickoff returns, their cumulative ranking of 56 being third-worst in the league. They’re one of five teams without a touchdown on a kickoff return or punt return during coach Matt LaFleur’s three-year tenure.

After three pathetic seasons on special teams, in general, and returns, in particular, LaFleur hired veteran Rich Bisaccia to run his special teams. Coaching is great but there’s no substitute for talent. General manager Brian Gutekunst gave Bisaccia a veteran punter with the addition of Pat O’Donnell. Maybe he can use one of his 11 draft picks to give Bisaccia a legit returner to lift the rest of the special teams.

Two receivers who are first-round options for the Packers are Penn State’s Jahan Dotson and North Dakota State’s Christian Watson. In four seasons, Dotson averaged 13.5 yards per punt return with one touchdown. In four seasons, Watson averaged 26.4 yards per kickoff return with two touchdowns.

Looking to Day 2, Day 3 and priority free agency, here are some other return options in the 2022 NFL Draft.