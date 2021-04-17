NFL Draft Quarterback Composite Rankings

Packer Central combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Who’s considered the best quarterback in the 2021 NFL Draft? Who’s No. 10? To help answer those questions, Packer Central combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of eight other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking.

The No. 1-ranked player received one point, the No. 2 player received two points and so on up to the No. 10 player, who received 10 points. Everyone else received 11.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central’s Bill Huber: Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, Lance, Jones, Mills, Trask, Mond, Franks, Newman.

Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Jones, Mills, Trask, Mond, Book, Ehlinger.

Draft Network: Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, Lance, Jones, Mond, Mills, Trask, Ehlinger, Franks.

ESPN.com: Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Jones, Mond, Trask, Mills, Newman, Book.

Expand the Box Score: Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, Lance, Jones, Trask, Mills, Mond, Newman, Franks.

NFL Draft Bible: Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Jones, Mills, Mond, Trask, Book, Newman.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Lance, Jones, Mond, Trask, Mills, Newman, Book.

Pro Football Focus: Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Lance, Jones, Trask, Mills, Mond, Newman, Buechele.

Sports Info Solutions: Lawrence, Fields, Wilson, Lance, Jones, Trask, Mills, Mond, Newman, Ehlinger.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has only a top-50 list, so his rankings aren’t included. Quarterbacks in his Top 50: Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Jones.

Composite Ranking: Clemson Trevor Lawrence, 9; BYU’s Zach Wilson, 22; Ohio State’s Justin Fields, 26; North Dakota State’s Trey Lance, 33; Alabama’s Mac Jones, 45; Stanford’s Davis Mills, 62; Florida’s Kyle Trask, 62; Texas A&M’s Kellen Mond, 65; Wake Forest’s Jamie Newman, 87; Notre Dame’s Ian Book, 93.