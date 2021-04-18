NFL Draft Running Back Composite Rankings

We've taken our rankings and combined them with the likes of The Athletic, PFF, ESPN and many others to create a composite list of NFL Draft rankings.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Who’s considered the best running back in the 2021 NFL Draft? Who’s No. 10? To help answer those questions, Packer Central combined our prospect rankings with the rankings of nine other respected draft analysts to come up with a Composite Ranking.

The No. 1-ranked player received one point, the No. 2 player received two points and so on up to the No. 10 player, who received 10 points. Everyone else received 11.

Here are the rankings.

Packer Central’s Bill Huber: Alabama’s Najee Harris, Clemson’s Travis Etienne, North Carolina’s Javonte Williams, Memphis’ Kenneth Gainwell, North Carolina’s Michael Carter, Ohio State’s Trey Sermon, Virginia’s Tech’s Khalil Herbert, Mississippi State’s Kylin Hill, Oregon State’s Jermar Jefferson, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard.

Athletic’s Dane Brugler: Harris, Etienne, Williams, Gainwell, Carter, Sermon, Oklahoma’s Ramondre Stevenson, Herbert, Jefferson, Hubbard.

Draft Network: Etienne, Harris, Williams, Carter, Gainwell, Sermon, Jefferson, Stevenson, Michigan’s Chris Evans, Hubbard.

ESPN.com: Harris, Etienne, Williams, Sermon, Carter, Stevenson, UCLA’s Demetric Felton, Gainwell, Hubbard, Jefferson.

Expand the Box Score: Etienne, Harris, Williams, Gainwell, Carter, Louisville’s Javian Hawkins, Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson, Stevenson, Herbert, Hill.

Fantasy Points’ Greg Cosell: Harris, Etienne, Williams, Gainwell, Sermon, Carter, Jefferson, Hubbard, Stevenson, Mitchell.

NFL Draft Bible: Harris, Etienne, Williams, Gainwell, Carter, Felton, Herbert, Sermon, Patterson, Hubbard.

Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline: Harris, Etienne, Williams, Carter, Sermon, Gainwell, Hawkins, Herbert, Hubbard, Hill.

Pro Football Focus: Etienne, Williams, Harris, Carter, Herbert, Gainwell, Felton, Evans, Hubbard, Sermon.

Sports Info Solutions: Harris, Williams, Etienne, Hill, Carter, Hubbard, Gainwell, Rountree, Felton, Stevenson.

NFL.com’s Daniel Jeremiah has only a top-50 list, so his rankings aren’t included. Running backs in his Top 50: Etienne, Harris, Williams.

Composite Ranking: Najee Harris, 13; Travis Etienne, 16, Javonte Williams, 25, Michael Carter, 43, Kenneth Gainwell, 48; Trey Sermon, 72; Khalil Herbert, 88; Ramondre Stevenson, 91; Chuba Hubbard, 92; Jermar Jefferson, 96; Demetric Felton, 96; Kylin Hill, 98; Louisville’s Javian Hawkins, 101; Buffalo’s Jaret Patterson, 104; Michigan’s Chris Evans, 105.