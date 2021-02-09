NFL First-Round Draft Order Set; Packers Pick 29th

The last time the Packers used the 29th pick, they selected Nick Barnett. But did you know the most famous No. 29 pick in team history?

GREEN BAY, Wis. – With the Super Bowl complete and the 2020 NFL season etched into history, the first-round draft order has been set.

The Green Bay Packers, having lost in the NFC Championship Game for a second consecutive season, will own the 29th pick of the first round.

The Packers and Buffalo Bills, who lost in the AFC Championship Game, finished with matching 13-3 records. Green Bay will pick at No. 29 and Buffalo at No. 30 because the Bills played by far the tougher schedule. In fact, Green Bay’s opponents had a cumulative winning percentage of .428 – the easiest in the league.

The No. 29 slot hasn’t exactly been a pot of gold. No Pro Bowler has been taken there since the Vikings landed receiver Cordarrelle Patterson in 2013. Patterson made his mark as a returner and not a receiver. The last true star taken at No. 29 was Vikings safety Harrison Smith, who has started all eight NFL seasons and been selected for five Pro Bowls. See the video for the last nine players selected at No. 29.

Smith and Patterson were the only Pro Bowlers taken at No. 29 since 2008.

The Packers have used pick No. 29 five times, including nine-year starting linebacker Nick Barnett in 2003 and safety George Teague in 1993. The most famous of their No. 29 picks? Quarterback Charles “Bud” Wilkinson in 1937. Wilkinson never played for the Packers but won three national championships as the coach at Oklahoma. He was at the helm of the Sooners’ record 47-game winning streak.

First-Round Draft Order

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (1-15)

2. New York Jets (2-14)

3. Miami Dolphins (via Houston Texans)

4. Atlanta Falcons (4-12)

5. Cincinnati Bengals (4-11-1)

6. Philadelphia Eagles (4-11-1)

7. Detroit Lions (5-11)

8. Carolina Panthers (5-11)

9. Denver Broncos (5-11)

10. Dallas Cowboys (6-10)

11. New York Giants (6-10)

12. San Francisco 49ers (6-10)

13. Los Angeles Chargers (7-9)

14. Minnesota Vikings (7-9)

15. New England Patriots (7-9)

16. Arizona Cardinals (8-8)

17. Las Vegas Raiders (8-8)

18. Miami Dolphins (10-6)

19. Washington Football Team (7-9)

20. Chicago Bears (8-8)

21. Indianapolis Colts (11-5)

22. Tennessee Titans (11-5)

23. New York Jets (via Seattle Seahawks)

24. Pittsburgh Steelers (12-4)

25. Jacksonville Jaguars (via Los Angeles Rams)

26. Cleveland Browns (11-5)

27. Baltimore Ravens (11-5)

28. New Orleans Saints (12-4)

29. Green Bay Packers (13-3)

30. Buffalo Bills (13-3)

31. Kansas City Chiefs (14-2)

32 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (11-5)