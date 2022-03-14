NFL Free Agent Tracker: Top 85 Players in 2022

Allen Robinson, Bears (28): Robinson and the Packers seemed like a potential marriage in free agency in 2018. In 2019 and 2020, he caught 200 passes for 2,397 yards and 13 touchdowns, but was forgotten by the Bears in 2021 (38 receptions, 410 yards and one touchdown). Wrote SI: “He’s strictly a contested-catch receiver – a positive in that he could age well (he’ll be 29 in August) but a negative in that chemistry with his next quarterback will be crucial.” At 6-foot-2 and 220 pounds, he’s a power player. Of 75 receivers targeted at least 58 times, he ranked 73rd with 2.1 yards after the catch per catch, according to PFF.

D.J. Chark, Jaguars (25): Chark’s had only one big season with 73 catches for 1,008 yards and eight touchdowns in 2019. He caught 53 passes in 2020 and missed most of 2021 with a broken ankle. “Chark may end up being one of the best buys in free agency. His elite athleticism, bullish frame and solid ball-tracking skills were drowned out by the constant schematic mess that was Jacksonville’s offense over the past few seasons,” read the note on Chark as part of SI’s ranking of the top 221 free agents. At the 2018 Combine, he measured 6-foot-4, ran his 40 in 4.34 seconds and posted a vertical jump of 40 inches.

Odell Beckham Jr., Rams (29): Beckham topped 1,000 receiving yards in five of his first six seasons. However, he caught 23 passes for 319 yards in 2020 and 44 passes for 537 yards in 2021. He came up huge in the Rams’ Super Bowl run, however, including nine receptions for 113 yards in the NFC Championship Game vs. the 49ers. He suffered a torn ACL in the Super Bowl and might not be ready for the start of the regular season. It will be fascinating to see how he's viewed. Is he the dominant playoff force? Or the malcontent the Browns dumped at midseason?

JuJu Smith-Schuster, Steelers (25): Smith-Schuster needs a new quarterback. He’ll get one, regardless of where he winds up. A second-round pick in 2017, he had a monster second season with 111 receptions for 1,426 yards and seven touchdowns. In 2020, he averaged just 8.6 yards on 97 receptions. He also averaged 8.6 yards per catch in 2021, which was limited to five games by a shoulder injury. “While he might never be more than a complementary pass-catcher as a big slot, he also brings value as a blocker. A chance to play in a more aggressive passing offense could allow him to recapture his early-career form,” noted SI.

Christian Kirk, Cardinals (25): A second-round pick in 2018, Kirk set career highs with 77 receptions, 982 yards and a 74.8 percent catch rate last season. He’s primarily a slot receiver. Surprisingly considering how he played at Texas A&M, he tied for 62nd with 3.1 YAC per catch, the lowest mark of his career. He has a modest history as a punt returner (6.5 average on 51 runbacks). At 5-foot-10 3/8, he’s got 4.45 speed in the 40. SIGNING: JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS.

Jarvis Landry, Browns (29): In the wake of the trade for Amari Cooper, the Browns released the five-time Pro Bowler. A second-round pick in 2014, he had more than 80 receptions in each of his first six seasons, including a league-leading 112 grabs in 2017. He caught 72 passes in 2020 and 52 in 12 games in 2021. He’s not an explosive player (no 50-yard gains the past two seasons) and never been a big-time scorer of touchdowns (only one season of more than six) but he’s crafty and generally sure-handed (two drops; 3.7 percent in 2021). A lot of his work has come from the slot.

Michael Gallup, Cowboys (26): A third-round pick in 2018, Gallup caught 66 passes for 1,107 yards and six touchdowns in 2019. Injuries limited him to nine games in 2021, when he gained a career-low 7.2 yards per target, and he suffered a torn ACL in Week 17 so might not be available for the start of 2022. His career catch rate is only 55.5 percent and he forced only one missed tackle in 2021. He had an appalling 13 drops in 2019 but seven in 2020 and three in 2021. RE-SIGNING: DALLAS COWBOYS.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Packers (27): After leading the league with a 20.9-yard average and scoring a career-high six touchdowns in 2020, bigger and better things seemed on the horizon after an excellent training camp. Instead, injuries limited him to 11 games and he caught only 26 passes for 430 yards (16.5 average) and three scores. At least he didn’t drop any passes after dropping 15 the previous three seasons. At 6-foot-4 and with 4.37 speed, he’s a premier deep threat. Aaron Rodgers was kicking himself at times for not taking advantage often enough. More than likely, a source said Valdes-Scantling has priced himself out of Green Bay.

Cedrick Wilson, Cowboys (26): A sixth-round pick in 2018, Wilson emerged last season with 45 receptions for 602 yards and six touchdowns. Most of that production came from the slot. He posted 100-yard games against Las Vegas and Philadelphia. While Wilson has done next to nothing as a punt returner (3.8 average on 18 runbacks), he’s 5-for-5 for 111 yards and one touchdown as a passer. He ran a 4.55 at 6-foot-2 1/4.

Keelan Cole, Jets (28): An emerging receiver during four seasons with the Jaguars, Cole caught only 28 passes for 449 yards and one touchdown last year for New York. Four passes thrown his way were intercepted – probably more of an indictment on the Jets’ quarterbacks than Cole, obviously. Perhaps the most noteworthy play of his career was a 91-yard touchdown on a punt return at Green Bay in 2020 when he made JK Scott look a bit foolish. He went undrafted out of Kentucky Wesleyan in 2017.