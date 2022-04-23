NFL Mock Draft Roundup 6.0: Packers Trade Up to No. 8

A survey of seven national mock drafts had the Green Bay Packers taking five different receivers in the first round.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – You probably are aware that the Green Bay Packers haven’t drafted a first-round receiver since 2002.

But did you know they’ve drafted only two top-10 receivers in the Super Bowl era? In 1978, they grabbed Hall of Famer James Lofton. In 1988, they grabbed should-have-been Hall of Famer Sterling Sharpe.

In a first-round mock draft for CBS, Tom Fornelli had the Packers giving up both of their first-round picks in a trade with Atlanta. Having rocketed up to No. 8, they selected Ohio State receiver Garrett Wilson. Hall of Fame would be great; the Packers would settle for a Pro Bowl or two.

“The Packers are in win-now mode with an aging great at QB, and they're in serious need of WR help after dealing Davante Adams,” Fornelli reasoned. “So, instead of waiting to see what's around late in the first, they trade their two picks to a rebuilding Atlanta team to grab the top WR on their board before somebody else can.”

The trade is more than do-able. Based on the Rich Hill trade-value chart, Green Bay’s two first-round picks are almost equal to the Giants’ selection at No. 5 overall.

Check out the full mock to see who would have been available at Green Bay’s slots at Nos. 22 and 28.

Sporting News Three-Round Mock: Two Weapons for Rodgers

Having lost Davante Adams and Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Aaron Rodgers needs weapons if he’s finally going to get the Green Bay Packers back to the Super Bowl.

In a three-round mock draft for Sporting News, Vinnie Iyer picked two sure-handed threats.

At No. 22 overall, Iyer went with Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson over USC’s Drake London and Arkansas’ Treylon Burks.

“The Packers should think about wide receiver foremost in the first round after trading No. 1 Davante Adams to acquire this pick,” Iyer wrote. “They would consider Drake London, too, but Dotson can be the speedy vertical threat for Rodgers to replace free-agent departure Marquez Valdes-Scantling.”

Iyer could have gone with receiver again at No. 28 – Burks and London were still on the board – but he gave All-Pro linebacker De’Vondre Campbell an explosive sidekick.

Round 2 was dedicated to the defensive with an outside linebacker and lineman. In Round 3, Iyer went with Iowa State tight end Charlie Kolar. Kolar’s not explosive but he’s big and catches everything in sight.

“The Packers brought back Robert Tonyan but they need to create better downfield receiving opportunities in 12 personnel for Rodgers, and Kolar has intriguing wideout hybrid skills,” Iyer wrote.

Draft Network’s Odds-Based Mock

The Draft Network’s Jamie Eisner took a fresh approach. Eisner’s mock is based on available betting odds for teams, players, position groups, etc. (You can read the mock and methodology here.)

At No. 22, Eisner said the odds favor Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

Is this finally the year the Packers draft a first-round wide receiver? Sportsbooks certainly believe so. Wide receiver is a heavy favorite to be Green Bay’s first selection. Burks has the highest over/under of any of the remaining wide receiver prospects.

GB: -165 to draft WR

Burks: O/U 23.5

Implied Odds To Go R1: 87%

A defensive lineman, with an over/under draft slot of 29.5, went at No. 29.

Draft Network Mock: Packers Going to London

Sticking with The Draft Network, Kyle Crabbs’ “What Would I Do” first-round mock resulted in the Packers landing USC receiver Drake London with the 22nd pick.

Why did Crabbs go with London? “Because Green Bay feels like they're going to continue to feature their two gifted backs alongside Aaron Rodgers—and that makes a lot of what Drake London can do fit well in my mind. London as a red zone threat, quick game receiver who can win after the catch and play physical as a complement in the running game all add up to be the ideal match for Green Bay given how the board fell here.”

At No. 28, Crabbs grabbed one of the Big Ten’s superb pass rushers.

Draft Wire Three-Round Mock: Another Vote for Burks

In his latest three-round prognostication, Luke Easterling of USA Today’s Draft Wire started with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks.

“After trading away Davante Adams, the Packers should spend this pick trying to replace him,” Easterling wrote. “Burks is big, athletic and physical, with impressive leaping ability that led to some highlight-reel catches against SEC competition. He’s exactly what Aaron Rodgers needs after losing his favorite target.”

The other first-rounder grabbed an athletic offensive tackle whom Easterling called a “pro-ready blocker.”

Rodgers got another pass-catching threat in the second round, with No. 53 being spent on Colorado State tight end Trey McBride. The top tight end in the draft class caught 90 passes (with only three drops) in 2021.

At No. 59, the Packers got a defensive tackle that will provide the twitch defensive line coach Jerry Montgomery is looking for. And the third-round pick provides critical depth at outside linebacker.

Maurice Jones-Drew's NFL.com Mock: Olave at No. 22

In his latest mock draft for NFL.com, the former star running back mocked Ohio State receiver Chris Olave to Green Bay at No. 22.

“The Sammy Watkins signing helps fill the void left by Davante Adams' departure, but Aaron Rodgers needs more firepower,” Jones-Drew wrote. “Olave's precise route running and speed could make him a Rodgers favorite this fall.”

No. 28 was used on the new starting right tackle.

NFL.com Seven-Round Mock: Olave and Right Tackle in First

Here is Chad Reuter's latest seven-round mock draft for NFL.com., which includes a surprise in the first round.