NFL Mock Draft Roundup: PFF Takes Pickens; Its Simulator Hates Pick

With the 2022 NFL Draft almost one week away, seven mock drafts are in agreement that the Green Bay Packers will draft a receiver in the first round.

GREEN BAY, Wis. – In a mock draft for Pro Football Focus, Sam Monson delivered Georgia receiver George Pickens to the Green Bay Packers with the 22nd overall selection.

PFF’s own Mock Draft Simulator gave the pick a D-minus.

“The Packers need receiver help in a big way after trading away Davante Adams to the Las Vegas Raiders,” Monson wrote. “Adams is arguably the best receiver in the league, and even with him in the offense, the Packers haven’t had enough firepower at the position in critical situations in recent seasons. Pickens is one of the few receivers in the draft who has a true No. 1 “X” receiver skill set and can replace some of what Green Bay gave up in Adams. Pickens is being underrated because of a torn ACL and a small sample size, but he has elite potential.”

Oddly (or humorously), PFF’s draft page for Pickens calls him a third-round target. He is our sixth-ranked receiver. Chances are Monson is right and its draft grade is wrong.

At No. 28, Monson went with an edge rusher who, for what it’s worth, is typically mocked in the top half of the round.

Fox Sports Mock Draft: Packers Going Green

Longtime draft analyst Rob Rang drafted a receiver in the first round – but not at No. 22. In his mock draft for Fox Sports, Rang went with Texas A&M lineman Kenyon Green. Green is a guard by trade but started at four positions last year alone.

“While Packers fans (and perhaps Aaron Rodgers) will be clamoring for a wide receiver here to replace Davante Adams (at least on paper), the smarter move might be to take advantage of the depth at the position and nab a plug-and-play left guard such as Green,” Rang said. “His size, strength and agility made him a star wherever Texas A&M asked him to play, and that versatility has always been prioritized by the Packers.”

Another PFF Mock: Packers Start With Burks

In his latest mock, PFF’s Brad Spielberger grabbed Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22.

“Even after signing free-agent wideout Sammy Watkins, the Packers still desperately need to add, at least, one pass catcher, so here, they stop Burks' slide,” Spielberger wrote. “Burks can win in so many different ways — his acceleration ability as a big-bodied wide receiver on screen passes and other quick-developing routes is impressive, and he can win on contested balls downfield. He can line up anywhere in the formation and would be an offensive chess piece that head coach Matt LaFleur would have a lot of fun deploying all over.”

An offensive tackle was the choice at No. 28.

NFL.com: Packers Take Jahan Dotson

With five receivers gone in the first 17 picks, NFL.com’s Peter Schrager had the Packers taking Penn State receiver Jahan Dotson at No. 22.

“I think the Packers take the best WR left on the board,” Schrager wrote. “Dotson isn't going to be Davante Adams anytime soon (or likely ever), but he's a quality receiver who can contribute right away from multiple spots on the field. Eventually, by the end of the season, he could be the Packers' No. 1 or 2 option.”

At No. 28, Schrager went with athletic Georgia defensive tackle Devonte Wyatt.

It’s an interesting combination. The Packers could use an impact player at both spots. The question is whether the Packers believe Dotson – at 5-foot-10 5/8 – can play on the perimeter. With Randall Cobb back and the third-round investment in Amari Rodgers, the Packers don’t need a slot receiver.

Wyatt, meanwhile, turned 24 last month. Normally, age might take him off the first-round board but the Packers are in win-now mode and might not care about anything beyond what Wyatt can deliver on his rookie contract.

USA Today’s Draft Wire: Olave at No. 22

In his latest mock, Luke Easterling went with Ohio State’s Chris Olave at No. 22. Coach Matt LaFleur wants speed and Olave would deliver it – along with route-running expertise.

“Olave is a smooth operator who runs precise routes, and can turn any catch into an explosive play with deceptive speed. Even in a loaded receiver class, he might be the most polished prospect in the group, ready to make an immediate impact for a playoff contender.”

At No. 28, Easterling filled the hole at right tackle with a player who will turn 25 in September.

NFL.com: Packers Take Jahan Dotson (Again)

In his latest mock, NFL.com’s Charles Davis also went with Dotson, the acrobatic Penn State receiver.

“Fast, fast, fast,” Davis wrote. “Dotson improved his play each year at State College, capping his collegiate career with 91 catches last season. A huge added bonus is Dotson's beyond-his-years maturity, which will help him acclimate quicker with the Packers and all-world QB Aaron Rodgers.”

At No. 28, Davis went with a powerhouse right tackle.

The 33rd Team: Packers Use First Pick on Treylon Burks

In a three-round mock draft in which The 33rd Team’s panel of writers and former scouts and executives divvied up the teams, the Packers started with Arkansas receiver Treylon Burks at No. 22.

“Let’s give Rodgers some weapons. Following the Davante Adams trade, Green Bay had a huge hole at receiver. They find a potential No. 1 guy here in Burks, who has the size and talent to be successful at the NFL level.”

With their other first-round pick, the Packers took an injured edge defender. With the first of their second-round picks, they selected an injured receiver. The second of their second-round picks was used on an offensive tackle.

In the third round, they wound up with Wisconsin tight end Jake Ferguson, the grandson of legendary Barry Alvarez.

“The Packers select a third weapon for Rodgers in their first five draft picks. Ferguson, an in-line TE from the state of Wisconsin, should be an effective blocking asset and middle of the field pass catcher for Rodgers.”