NFL Network Will Air Live Broadcasts of Two Preseason Games

GREEN BAY, Wis. – Good news for Green Bay Packers fans who don’t live in the Packers’ home television market.

NFL Network will air two of the team’s three preseason games live: at the San Francisco 49ers on Friday, Aug. 12, to start the preseason and at the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Aug. 25, to end the preseason.

NFL Network will air the home team’s broadcast, so fans won’t get to hear Kevin Harlan and James Lofton for those games.

The home game against the New Orleans Saints on Friday, Aug. 19, will be aired only on the Packers Television Network. The network’s 21 affiliates, which are located throughout Wisconsin, Upper Michigan, Illinois, Iowa, Missouri, North Dakota, South Dakota, Alaska and Nebraska, will air all three preseason games as well as the Family Night practice.

Here is the NFL Network schedule, featuring 22 live broadcasts.

WEEK 1

Thursday, August 11

6 p.m. – New York Giants vs. New England Patriots

Friday, August 12

5 p.m. – Atlanta Falcons vs. Detroit Lions

7:30 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. San Francisco 49ers

Saturday, August 13

Noon – Kansas City Chiefs vs. Chicago Bears

3 p.m. – Indianapolis Colts vs. Buffalo Bills

6 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Pittsburgh Steelers

8 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, August 14

3:25 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Las Vegas Raiders

WEEK 2

Friday, August 19

6 p.m. – Carolina Panthers vs. New England Patriots

9 p.m. – Houston Texans vs. Los Angeles Rams

Saturday, August 20

noon – Denver Broncos vs. Buffalo Bills

3 p.m. – Washington Commanders vs. Kansas City Chiefs

6 p.m. – Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Tennessee Titans

9 p.m. – Dallas Cowboys vs. Los Angeles Chargers

Sunday, August 21

noon – Philadelphia Eagles vs. Cleveland Browns

6 p.m. – Cincinnati Bengals vs. New York Giants

WEEK 3

Thursday, August 25

7 p.m. – Green Bay Packers vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Friday, August 26

7 p.m. – Seattle Seahawks vs. Dallas Cowboys

Saturday, August 27

2 p.m. – Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Atlanta Falcons

5 p.m. – Los Angeles Rams vs. Cincinnati Bengals

8 p.m. – Minnesota Vikings vs. Denver Broncos

Sunday, August 29

noon – New York Giants vs. New York Jets